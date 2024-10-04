Job summary

Job Description – Warehouse Supervisor

Summary

Job Description Summary



The Warehouse Supervisor will report to the Senior Manager of Procurement Operations and Warehousing. This position will be responsible for managing and maintaining a safe, clean, and organized parts warehouse located in Throop, PA. This role is responsible for performing and managing all the required duties and responsibilities for running a warehouse.

Work Schedule: Monday thru Friday 8am-4:30pm, overtime may be required to meet various business needs and requires on-call 24/7 in case of emergencies and plant failures requiring warehouse shipments. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain standards of health and safety, hygiene and security.

Oversee and perform receiving, shipping, warehousing, and distribution activities.

Setup layout and ensure efficient space utilization.

Initiate, coordinate and enforce optimal operational policies and procedures.

Adhere to all warehousing, handling and shipping legislation requirements.

Manage stock control and reconcile with ERP system Acumatica

Plan work routes, assign tasks appropriately and appraise results.

Produce reports and statistics regularly (IN/OUT status report, obsolete stock reports, etc.).

Maintains a thorough working knowledge of parts warehouse and placement of parts in warehouse.

Perform physical inventory counts and/or cycle counts as required.

Inspects incoming packages and shipments for damages and shortages and follows appropriate process for reporting and correcting issues.

Provides excellent customer service to all internal and external customers.

Overtime may be required to meet various business needs.

Responds to all call outs 24/7 in case of any emergencies and plant failures requiring warehouse shipments.

Responsible for inventory and warehouse employee hiring process.

Ensures all employees are properly trained in the requirements of their respective position.

Reviews, approves, and submits employee timesheets and expense reimbursements.

Provides employees with honest and timely feedback and coaching on performance.

Conducts annual performance reviews with employees.

This is not a complete list of duties. The Warehouse Supervisor may be required to perform additional duties deemed necessary by management.

Physical Job Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must

be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other functions may be assigned as business conditions change.

Stands on feet in an upright position for continuous periods of time during the shift. (Standing)

Raises or lowers objects (weighing up to 60 lbs.) from one level to another regularly during the shift. (Lifting)

Bends forward by bending at the waist or by bending legs and spine regularly during the shift. (Stooping and Crouching)

Exerts force up to 60 lbs. to move an object to or away from the employee regularly during the shift. (Pulling and/or pushing)

Carries objects in arms or on the shoulders regularly during the shift. (Carrying)

Picks up objects with fingers regularly during the shift. (Grasping)

Uses hands and arms to reach for objects regularly during the shift. (Reaching)

Regularly required to talk, hear and communicate using hand signals.

Specific vision abilities include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

Job Specific Minimum Requirements

Proven work experience in a warehouse environment.

Forklift certified or ability to obtain certification.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Proven ability to implement process improvement initiatives.

Hands on experience with warehouse management software and databases.

Leadership skills and ability to manage staff.

Strong decision making and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills (Oral, Written, and Digital).

Must be computer literate and have knowledge of spreadsheets.

Customer service oriented with a positive attitude.

Must pass background check, physical, hearing, and DOT drug test.

Preferred Requirements

Working knowledge of ERP systems

Aggressive self-starter

Strong track record for implementing change and delivering results.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



