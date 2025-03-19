Site traffic information and cookies

Warehouse Tech - 1st Yr

  • Location United States of America - Indiana - Whiting, US: Chicago
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ092666
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Warehouse Technician, under the supervision of the Maintenance Supervisor, is responsible for receiving of materials, storage, removing parts from storage for use, maintaining consumable materials inventories and general workplace health and safety requirements of the facility. This role is responsible for the organization and control of all materials in the warehouse or other storage areas. Equipment updates in the CMMS (GPMaTe) are the responsibility of this role along with obtaining quotes/generating purchase requisitions for equipment or materials to support the equipment and facilities requirements.

Key Accountabilities

  • Oversees 6,500+ stock & non stock items in inventory daily
  • Preventative maintenance on warehouse equipment
  • Assists Mechanics & I&C technicians as needed
  • Maintains all logistics
  • Coordinate with vendors on shipping products in efficient timely matter
  • Monitor warehouse performance metrics and ensure compliance with safety regulations.
  • Conduct regular audits to maintain accuracy and efficiency in warehouse operations.
  • Inventory controller, including receipt, storage and shipment of various stocks, tools and equipment with established procedures
  • Documents actions by completing forms, reports, logs and records
  • Operating equipment (forklift and telehandler) to move, load, and stack and un-stack various bin, intermediate bulk, stock and equipment
  • Coordinate the transfer of materials between facilities.
  • Uses automated equipment and systems such as computer terminals, bar code wands, and laser scanning equipment to read, store and query, route and track data
  • Reads and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions and procedure manuals
  • Understands and follows all safety rules & procedures, and uses tools and equipment accordingly.
  • Actively participates in safety meetings and conversations and brings up areas of concern
  • Fire & Hole Watch
  • IATA Certified (for shipment of gas samples)
  • Work with Admin on receiving invoices
  • Receiving incoming items and putting them back in stock and label them correctly
  • Work with vendors to achieve the best pricing for the facility

Requirements

  • High school diploma or its equivalent
  • Forklift experience
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license, CDL would be a plus
  • Basic computer skills (Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet Explorer, Inventory system)
  • Must pass background check and drug test.

Preferred Skills

  • Customer Service Skills
  • Oral Communication Skills
  • Written Communication Skills
  • Organization Skills
  • Possess knowledge of various types of parts involved in the company

Why Join Our Team

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

