Warehouse Tech - 1st Yr

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Warehouse Technician, under the supervision of the Maintenance Supervisor, is responsible for receiving of materials, storage, removing parts from storage for use, maintaining consumable materials inventories and general workplace health and safety requirements of the facility. This role is responsible for the organization and control of all materials in the warehouse or other storage areas. Equipment updates in the CMMS (GPMaTe) are the responsibility of this role along with obtaining quotes/generating purchase requisitions for equipment or materials to support the equipment and facilities requirements.

Oversees 6,500+ stock & non stock items in inventory daily

Preventative maintenance on warehouse equipment

Assists Mechanics & I&C technicians as needed

Maintains all logistics

Coordinate with vendors on shipping products in efficient timely matter

Monitor warehouse performance metrics and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Conduct regular audits to maintain accuracy and efficiency in warehouse operations.

Inventory controller, including receipt, storage and shipment of various stocks, tools and equipment with established procedures

Documents actions by completing forms, reports, logs and records

Operating equipment (forklift and telehandler) to move, load, and stack and un-stack various bin, intermediate bulk, stock and equipment

Coordinate the transfer of materials between facilities.

Uses automated equipment and systems such as computer terminals, bar code wands, and laser scanning equipment to read, store and query, route and track data

Reads and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions and procedure manuals

Understands and follows all safety rules & procedures, and uses tools and equipment accordingly.

Actively participates in safety meetings and conversations and brings up areas of concern

Fire & Hole Watch

IATA Certified (for shipment of gas samples)

Work with Admin on receiving invoices

Receiving incoming items and putting them back in stock and label them correctly

Work with vendors to achieve the best pricing for the facility

High school diploma or its equivalent

Forklift experience

Must possess a valid driver’s license, CDL would be a plus

Basic computer skills (Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet Explorer, Inventory system)

Must pass background check and drug test.

Customer Service Skills

Oral Communication Skills

Written Communication Skills

Organization Skills

Possess knowledge of various types of parts involved in the company

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.