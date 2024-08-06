Warehousing Manager - North & East

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Warehouse Manager - North & East at details mentioned below.

Let me tell you about the role!

What you will deliver:

Lead and manage the performance of the warehouse service providers to ensure that all relevant safety, quality and compliance standards and statutory requirements are met

Supervise the compliance to the warehouse SOP and contract by all service providers through regular review of the operations and periodic audits

Work with key customers across supply chain and other functions to enable the smooth and timely execution of customer orders within the agreed service levels

Foster a culture of teamwork, accountability, and continuous improvement in the warehouse operations

Supervise the health of the warehouse operations through regular review of agreed supplier management metrics and recommend the right interventions where needed to keep performance on track.

Review the capacity and capability of each of the warehouse operations to meet the current and emerging demands of the business and raise any potential issues/bottlenecks to the National Warehouse Manager for action

Work jointly with the transportation team to review performance of transporters, identify areas of improvement and develop solutions to resolve issues

Support the National Warehouse Manager and the NPR team in the contracting process and ensure minimal impact to business when there is a change of service provider and/or facility through a robust management of change process

Identify critical issues and recommend actions to improve safety and service, increase efficiency and optimise costs in the warehouse operations

What you will need to be successful:

Should be a Graduate or equivalent experience in any field. A Management degree or Post Graduate Degree in Supply Chain will be added advantage

4+ years of experience in distribution/supply chain management.

Experience in communicating and collaborating with all levels of company and outside contacts

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple activities concurrently

Knowledge of transportation/warehousing operations and road safety

Experience in managing costs

Computer literate

Required Competencies:

Partnership and Teamwork - Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners or networks

Performance bias - Focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver outstanding business value

Business awareness- Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs and goes above and beyond

Creativity and innovation- Ability to think “out of the box” and craft innovative solutions

Additional information:

Warehousing Manager- North and East reports to the National Warehousing Manager- India. Role Dimensions :

No. of Warehouses 8

No. of SKUs 500+

Volume (Mn litres pa) 110+

No. of trucks handled pm 1300+

No. of 3P employees managed 250+

Team Size – 3 (2 contracted team members)



