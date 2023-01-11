Waste Water Engineer

Job summary

The Process Engineer is accountable for a board range of responsibilities including daily support for Operations, Process Monitoring and Optimization, and leadership in process safety and environmental compliance activities. They do this by acting as the primary collaborator with Operations to support routine, day-to-day asset operations activities such as troubleshooting, providing technical guidance for operating procedures, and supporting basic process control issues. Process Engineers regularly supervise the units for mass balance closure, performance, and operation within chemical and physical integrity limits. They deliver operational technical support for process improvements, turnaround activities, performance tests, technical knowledge management, and troubleshooting exercises.

The Process Engineer will support turnaround activity through scope development, process inspection, and shutdown and startup activities. Thus, this role may include working shift/evening/weekend schedules on occasion.



Additionally, the Process Engineer will have a key role in various special assignments such as project commissioning and technical leadership for Operations, Environmental and Technology issues. Generally, this position will work under the guidance of a Process Engineering Team Lead or Senior Engineer.



This role supports safe refinery operations and improving profitability by delivering in the following key accountability areas:

Process Safety Management

Unit operations support

Unit and system monitoring

Unit and system optimization

Turnaround support

Grow capability

Required Education Bachelor's Degree in Chemical, Civil, Environmental Engineering or related degree

Required Experience and Job Requirements 5+ years of experience in technical, engineering, operations, and /or maintenance

Direct experience with desktop computer applications (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Solid understanding of Wastewater Treatment Plants

Key Accountabilities

Participate by providing technical feedback to process related MOC reviews

Provide updates for heat and material balances for unit HAZOP revalidations

Technical representation in unit HAZOP revalidation and IPL meetings

Support incident investigation activities and action item closure

Technical support for alarm rationalization

Proactively identify environmental, process and personal safety risks on site and share takeaways

Review P&ID changes for completeness and accuracy

Assist Operations in troubleshooting process deviations. When trade-offs are identified the Process Engineer works with the Optimization Engineer to achieve the best economic operating compromise.

Collaborate with Operations to establish and maintain operating procedures for the safe startup, shutdown and routine operation of the unit.

Develop and lead all aspects of test runs

Support environmentally friendly operation and work to achieve a goal of no damage to the environment

Work with Operations and Reliability Engineers to achieve mechanical availability goals

Support unit project commissioning and project design basis acceptance activities

Solicit assistance of Senior Engineer or Process Safety Engineer on behalf of Operations or him/herself

Maintain comprehensive unit health monitoring and ensure the quality and completeness of process data including regular mass balances.

Provide robust technical recommendations regarding equipment unit constraints via long term unit health monitoring tools

Proactively identify availability concerns and work solutions to help achieve availability targets

Support GRIP (Global Reliability Improvement Program) activities as appropriate; including support for unit vulnerability studies, production scorecard updates, and other elements

Review unit health on a regular basis with BP Solutions and applicable 3rd parties such as chemical vendors.

Provide recommendations to optimization engineers for commercial planning tools and find opportunities to remove constraints

Implement and optimize refinery volume plan to unit constraints by translating campaign plan drives into practical operating targets and goals for the operations team

Identify and support opportunities to grow commercial capability

Generate the process scope for turnaround along with appropriate justification based on unit performance

Participate in equipment selection for process related items, as necessary

Lead turnaround preparation (e.g. Process Engineering team training, document gathering, MOCs, shutdown and startup process tools)

Participate / lead process activities during turnaround such as vessel inspection and process sampling

Accountable for documenting turnaround findings in post-event report

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



