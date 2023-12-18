Water Strategy & Disclosure Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



HSSE Group



This is an exciting role where you will be at the forefront of helping set the strategic direction for bp's water strategy, playing a meaningful part in helping deliver on the company's sustainability frame and purpose to re-imagine energy for people and planet. In particular you will play a leading role in helping bp deliver on its water ambitions, including its aim to be water positive by 2035.You will also help assess external environmental disclosure requirements and developments and advise the company on how to respond in this constantly evolving field, working with a range of subject matter experts, disciplines and functions across the company.



Oversight of delivery of bp’s water strategy and water aim working with in particular the Water Subject Matter Expert but also other experts, entities and businesses

Provide specific subject matter expertise and advice on strategic water related risks, dependencies and impacts for the company

Support development of business strategy as it relates to the issue of water

Monitor and advise on the developments and changes impacting corporate sustainability disclosures, both voluntary and regulatory, working closely with ESG, finance and corporate reporting teams and sustainability subject matter experts

Lead bp response on water aspects of disclosure developments and coordinate response relating to other environmental components (e.g. water, biodiversity, pollution, circularity and waste) of disclosure working with environmental experts

Identify risks, performance / policy gaps and data needs associated with disclosures in the environmental space. Work with the social sustainability and carbon teams to help drive consistency and efficiencies.

Coordinate across other team members and parts of bp in development of solutions (e.g. to address gaps in specific environmental policies, performance, metrics, data or other approaches), enabling delivery of disclosure requirements and providing input to bp materiality processes

Deep expertise in water management, strategy and business impacts and dependencies

Experience in developing and setting strategy in complex and / or large organisations

Strong understanding of environmental sustainability / ESG disclosure requirements

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Ability to bring multiple collaborators together across different parts of an organisation and manage them to work together effectively and efficiently on a specified outcome

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to interact and work effectively at all levels within the business

Excellent time management, project management and organizational skills

Proactive, hands-on approach, able to take the initiative and to work independently within a specified structure

Strong problem solver who takes ownership of challenges and works proactively to find solutions

You will work with

You will have the opportunity to join a fun, motivated, dynamic, engaging and supportive sustainability team, working to drive impact within bp and in the world as we seek to embed sustainability into bp's DNA.

This is a fantastic opportunity for the right candidate who is keen to help shape the direction of our company. You will work closely with several teams and disciplines, helping us embed and integrate sustainability within the fabric of bp. These teams will include:

Subject matter experts across bp

Strategy

Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon

Communications & External Affairs

Finance

Digital

bp entities and businesses

You will also have the opportunity to track, monitor and participate in external fora and partnerships, representing bp on water issues, building expertise and profile in this space.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



