Well Barrier Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp wells has an opening for an Advisor – Well Barrier. This is a senior level leader role that requires deep specialist skills and the ability to influence the business.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

bp wells has an opening for an Advisor – Well Barrier. This is a senior level leader role that requires deep specialist skills and the ability to influence the business.



Job Description:

The wells advisor role requires professional capability in three areas: differential technical skills, influence & leadership, and networking, both internal and external. Roles are determined by the business need for leadership in either core engineering teams (drilling, completions, interventions & integrity, subsea) or specialist teams supporting well delivery. The Advisor – Well Barrier is bp’s go-to person for all aspects of well barriers and integrity. The advisor assists and influences project teams in well delivery and risk assessment, assesses engineering capability across the organization, and provides tools and training to meet organisational priorities. A portion of the role is strategic, identifying future technical and capability needs for the discipline and formulating plans to achieve the desired outcomes.

Key Accountabilities

Content Owner of Well Barriers Practice 100222

Content Owner of Well Barriers Guide 100413

Provide technical advice and interpretation of well barrier practice for well construction, well intervention and wells in operate phase

Lead future updates of Practice and Guide

Act as owner of well barrier software, driving continuous improvement in application and usage

Drive capability development in well barrier understanding and application across the well life cycle, including development of training content where appropriate

Drives development of technical solutions to deliver continuous improvement in well barrier performance, and holds the technology strategy for well barriers and well integrity

Identify potential risks of engineered equipment/systems and develop mitigations

Lead or participate in investigation relating to well barrier failure or impairment

Acts as external contact for development of industry practice for well barriers and well integrity

Act as technical ambassador for well barriers and well integrity inside and outside of bp (share and gain current learnings)

Develops and maintains a view of the strategic direction of other major operating companies that are highly active in the management of well barriers

Coach and mentor engineers

Understand requirements of other key wells practice requirements interdependencies of these documents

Education

An engineering degree or equivalent technical credential

Essential Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate will have at least 10 years of deep technical engineering experience with land, platform, and subsea wells. The experience will demonstrate capability across the breadth of:

Well barrier definitions.

Leak rate calculation

The use of tubular design software for the determination of Well design operating limits and life-of-well integrity risk assessment

Failure investigations,

Multi-disciplinary risk assessment

Development of company practices

Methods of Well intervention for remediation in various offshore and onshore environments

Demonstrated ability to present complex engineering solutions to generalist engineers and management, both verbally and written

Desired Criteria

Familiarity with Wellbarrier.com software

Familiarity with BP Palantir integrity too

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Barrier Analysis, Barrier Analysis, Barrier Gates, Business, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Continual Improvement Process, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations {+ 22 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.