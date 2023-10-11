Well Delivery Geophysicist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting a wide range of exploration activities and the delivery of products ranging from quick-look assessments to quantitative interpretation solutions, assessing recommendations in concert with the wider team.



Job Description:

This opportunity is to join our pool of geoscientists supporting bp’s Well Delivery activity across the Western Hemisphere. As a Well Planning Geophysicist, the candidate can expect to support a variety of basins and regions including offshore Trinidad, Gulf of Mexico, offshore Brazil, and offshore Canada. There may also be future opportunities to support low carbon projects, including CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage), to help deliver bp’s

net zero ambitions!

This geophysicist will work as part of a multi-discipline squad to plan and complete wells in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process and bp’s

standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management.

Must be authorized to work in Trinidad & Tobago

What you will deliver:

Well Planning:

Supporting and/or leading well planning activities and construction of relevant documents in line with bp’s Well Delivery process.

Assuming responsibility for seismic description of the overburden. This includes seismic interpretation of the structural and stratigraphic framework, seismic attribute analysis, understanding and communicating the strengths and limitations of existing datasets, and recommending new acquisition or processing as warranted.

Performing seismic depth calibration and generate depth prognoses and uncertainty ranges for surfaces and faults.

Identifying subsurface related drilling issues using seismic analysis, offset well information and any additional data sources.

Assisting in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are communicated and documented for all geological risks.

Supporting and/or leading in the construction of the Statement of Requirements (SOR) document, ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition and key elements of the overburden description are captured.

Assisting in the construction of the Geological Operations Program (GOP).

Well Operations:

Participating as required in operational discussions and support the Operations Geologist with relevant real-time interpretation and seismic-to-well calibration to make operational decisions and prognosis updates.

Post Well:

Supplying End-of-well documentation to meet regulatory requirements and ensure new well data are incorporated into updated subsurface models and understanding.

Supporting root cause analysis for any Non-Productive Time (NPT) events related to subsurface operations.

Capturing and documenting post well lessons in the bp database and share in relevant technical forums.

What you need to be successful:

University Degree or equivalent experience in geophysics, geology, or related subject.

5+ years of relevant industry experience, much of which should have been gained in a geoscience well planning environment.

of relevant industry experience, much of which should have been gained in a geoscience well planning environment. Geological and seismic interpretation and workstation skills are critical.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality; and be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate and communicate across teams.

Desirables:

Experience with Petrel or equivalent experience is high

Experience in the areas of well operations, well planning, seismic interpretation, geologic prognosis and seismic depth uncertainty characterization.

Experience with offshore Trinidad exploration and development wells is highly desirable.

General knowledge of Operations Geology would be an asset but not required.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

