Well Delivery Geophysicist

Responsible for supporting a wide range of exploration activities and the delivery of products ranging from quick-look assessments to quantitative interpretation solutions, assessing recommendations in concert with the wider team.
This opportunity is to join our pool of geoscientists supporting bp’s Well Delivery activity across the Western Hemisphere. As a Well Planning Geophysicist, the candidate can expect to support a variety of basins and regions including offshore Trinidad, Gulf of Mexico, offshore Brazil, and offshore Canada. There may also be future opportunities to support low carbon projects, including CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage), to help deliver bp’s
net zero ambitions!
This geophysicist will work as part of a multi-discipline squad to plan and complete wells in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process and bp’s
standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management.
Must be authorized to work in Trinidad & Tobago
What you will deliver:
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
