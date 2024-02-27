Well Delivery Geophysicist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Are you an early to mid career Geophysicist looking for you're next challenge?

bp is currently hiring for a Geophysicist position in our Integrated Well Delivery team to support activity on our West of Shetlands fields.

The West of Shetlands fields (Schiehallion, Loyal and Alligin) together form the deepwater hub and have been on production since 1997. They have been revitalised with investment in a new FPSO in 2017, 4D seismic in 2018 and a high-density 3D OBN in 2022. These new 3D data are being used to underpin an infill drilling campaign from 2023 onwards and sustain long-term reservoir management (cessation of production is currently 2047).

As a technical contributor the successful candidate will be responsible for supporting well planning activities across these deepwater fields and is the ideal opportunity for an early to mid career Geophysicist who has already gained a few years of experience in either an operator or service company environment but is now looking to develop the skills further.

The role will be located in Aberdeen with the expectation of being office based 3 days per week in line with bp's global hybrid working policy.

What you will deliver

Defining target objectives and desired outcomes for wells consistent with ADP, following bp’s well delivery processes including: well concept summary, no drilling surprises, statement of requirements, data acquisition program, overburden characterisation and geological scenarios, pore-pressure and fracture gradient calculations, drilling and geological operations plan.

Through seismic interpretation, describing the structural and stratigraphic framework and associated uncertainties/risks, including support to depth conversion.

Assisting the operations geologist with the creation of operational decision trees, pre-drill risk registers, mitigations and contingency plans.

Ensuring integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with depletion management, integrated well delivery, drilling and completions.

Participating as required in operational discussions and support the operations geologist with relevant real-time / short-order interpretations per SOR and appropriate decision trees.

Contributing to relevant end-of-well documentation, lessons learned and ensuring new well data is incorporated into updated subsurface models and understanding.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a Geoscience degree, the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Industry experience either in an operator or service company environment (preferably supporting well planning and execution activity).

Excellent seismic, geological and / or petrophysical interpretation and workstation skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A collaborative, team-first ethos and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

It would be beneficial to also have:

Familiarity with Petrel and TechLog.

Target description and progression experience.

Experience of working in UKCS.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and network

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

