We have an exciting job opportunity for the Well Delivery Manager role within the Integrated Well Delivery Unit!
This role is integral to the delivery of wells initiatives in support of the IWD Unit scope and the ACG Business Enhancement Project.
The successful candidate will report to Senior Well Delivery Manager and play a critical role in the IWD Unit, supporting the Unit Leader through the following key responsibilities:
Collaboration with Subsurface enablers
Coordination with Production enablers
Engagement with Discipline Managers and Squad Leaders
Defining Business Priorities
Partner Relationship Management
Unit Strategy and Prioritization
Stakeholder Alignment
Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.
Key accountabilities
Responsible for the coordination and delivery of the wells-specific initiatives related to the ACG Business Enhancement Project which is progressing through multiple squads and business units
Lead specific wells resourcing plan, scope on water injection infrastructure in CDWG, slot optimization project, and other emerging opportunities
Manage the wells external engagement with ACG partners in relation to the project and will support the IWD Unit Leader coordinating such activities within the regular business cadence and AWP&B process
Interact with the IWD Unit Leader, wells VP, and wells regional LT supporting the delivery of wells activity in ACG, Shah Deniz and Exploration
In this role, we have the following requirements
Wells professional with demonstrated record of performance and delivery
Proven track record of strategic vision, effective delegation and prioritization skills
Strong business acumen, demonstrate a deep understanding of AGT wells business objectives, aligning initiatives and decisions to drive organizational success
Strong interpersonal skills, proven ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders at all levels, fostering trust and collaboration.
Ability to communicate effectively and clearly articulate ideas, expectations and feedback, adapting communication style to diverse audiences
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization
