Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

We have an exciting job opportunity for the Well Delivery Manager role within the Integrated Well Delivery Unit!

This role is integral to the delivery of wells initiatives in support of the IWD Unit scope and the ACG Business Enhancement Project.

The successful candidate will report to Senior Well Delivery Manager and play a critical role in the IWD Unit, supporting the Unit Leader through the following key responsibilities:

Collaboration with Subsurface enablers

Coordination with Production enablers

Engagement with Discipline Managers and Squad Leaders

Defining Business Priorities

Partner Relationship Management

Unit Strategy and Prioritization

Stakeholder Alignment

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key accountabilities

Responsible for the coordination and delivery of the wells-specific initiatives related to the ACG Business Enhancement Project which is progressing through multiple squads and business units

Lead specific wells resourcing plan, scope on water injection infrastructure in CDWG, slot optimization project, and other emerging opportunities

Manage the wells external engagement with ACG partners in relation to the project and will support the IWD Unit Leader coordinating such activities within the regular business cadence and AWP&B process

Interact with the IWD Unit Leader, wells VP, and wells regional LT supporting the delivery of wells activity in ACG, Shah Deniz and Exploration

In this role, we have the following requirements

Wells professional with demonstrated record of performance and delivery

Proven track record of strategic vision, effective delegation and prioritization skills

Strong business acumen, demonstrate a deep understanding of AGT wells business objectives, aligning initiatives and decisions to drive organizational success

Strong interpersonal skills, proven ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders at all levels, fostering trust and collaboration.

Ability to communicate effectively and clearly articulate ideas, expectations and feedback, adapting communication style to diverse audiences



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

