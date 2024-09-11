Well Intervention & Integrity Discipline Lead (DL)

Entity:Production & Operations
The I&I Discipline Lead (DL) is responsible for managing the North Sea interventions engineering resources in their team to perform work on behalf of the region. The I&I DL is responsible for managing the development of the Interventions engineering competnecy in their team including targeted deployments to meet developmental and Regional business needs. The I&I DL participates in the capability, deployment and discipline health discussions on behalf of the team providing insight to enable their team to be powerfully represented at higher levels within the organization. The I&I DL recommends the appropriate interventions engineering organization size for the work being delivered, identifying and communicating any spare capacity for re-deployment.
The I&I DL oversees the conformance with applicable OMS requirements, in particular Assets (5.1, 5.2, 5.4) and People and Competence (2.2). This includes technical quality of interventions engineering work produced in the Region, providing expertise and advice to discipline members. In addition, the I&I DL is responsible for embedding standard changes from Wells Solutions into the region interventions engineering community, while verifying region regulations are understood and designs compliant. The I&I DL is responsible for engineering self – verification and oversight of the interventions in the region being supported in addition to risk assessment of deviations from standards and outlining technical actions to mitigate risk, while holding MoC practice decision rights. The I&I DL is responsible for capturing and embedding engineering lessons and documenting these through Connexus for global uptake in addition to engaging with central Well Solutions for technical support.
The I&I DL holds decision rights as part of the Well Intervention Common Process (RAPID) on technical documents and decision points. This includes technical review of and input to risk registers / risk assessments in addition to time and cost estimates performed as part of interventions activity. The I&I DL is responsible for the delivery of detailed planning and execution of intervention work in the region.
Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Casing and wellhead recovery, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids (Inactive), Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 11 more}
