Well Intervention & Integrity Discipline Lead (DL)

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

The I&I Discipline Lead (DL) is responsible for managing the North Sea interventions engineering resources in their team to perform work on behalf of the region. The I&I DL is responsible for managing the development of the Interventions engineering competnecy in their team including targeted deployments to meet developmental and Regional business needs. The I&I DL participates in the capability, deployment and discipline health discussions on behalf of the team providing insight to enable their team to be powerfully represented at higher levels within the organization. The I&I DL recommends the appropriate interventions engineering organization size for the work being delivered, identifying and communicating any spare capacity for re-deployment.

The I&I DL oversees the conformance with applicable OMS requirements, in particular Assets (5.1, 5.2, 5.4) and People and Competence (2.2). This includes technical quality of interventions engineering work produced in the Region, providing expertise and advice to discipline members. In addition, the I&I DL is responsible for embedding standard changes from Wells Solutions into the region interventions engineering community, while verifying region regulations are understood and designs compliant. The I&I DL is responsible for engineering self – verification and oversight of the interventions in the region being supported in addition to risk assessment of deviations from standards and outlining technical actions to mitigate risk, while holding MoC practice decision rights. The I&I DL is responsible for capturing and embedding engineering lessons and documenting these through Connexus for global uptake in addition to engaging with central Well Solutions for technical support.

The I&I DL holds decision rights as part of the Well Intervention Common Process (RAPID) on technical documents and decision points. This includes technical review of and input to risk registers / risk assessments in addition to time and cost estimates performed as part of interventions activity. The I&I DL is responsible for the delivery of detailed planning and execution of intervention work in the region.

Key Accountabilities;

Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles

Verifies the quality of Intervention engineering for wellwork delivered by the region team, leading the delivery of safe, reliable and competitive wellwork

Verifies that activities are conducted in line with the relevant internal and external standards, procedures and regulations

Manages and deploys interventions engineering resource to support region activity set

Integrate with key stakeholders to ensure effective planning and delivery of interventions activity set, especially around activity integration in the asset plans and resources to support delivery

Be an active member of the North Sea Wells ELT and actively participate in shaping, monitoring and delivering the Wells AOP

Strong leadership of the team aligned with Who We Are framework

Essentials;

A leader of engineering teams with recognized delivery of success within a wide range of Well Intervention and or Completions disciplines across multiple operations including both subsea and dry tree developments

The individual is a strong leader who is passionate about team development and demonstrated track record of building cross functional alignment in the organisation

The individual has a comprehensive understanding of Well Interventions and Integrity disciplines, where these exposures should include offshore activity including platform and subsea based intervention activities, including LWIV activity sets

A high degree of Slick-line, E-Line, Coiled tubing proficiency is expected in addition to strong understanding of Completion Design, Process Safety and Flow assurance and application of Subsea systems



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Casing and wellhead recovery, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids (Inactive), Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.