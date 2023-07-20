Well Interventions Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job Profile Summary A great opportunity has arisen for a Well Intervention and Integrity (I&I) Engineer to join the Wells Discipline Interventions team. The Well I&I Engineer provides the engineering expertise required to support production enhancing well activity across deployed regions. The Well I&I Engineer works with multi-functional peers in wells engineering, operations and subsurface to ensure interventions engineering and planning conforms to all project business objectives and delivers safe and efficient operations. This directly supports bp’s resilient hydrocarbons strategy goal of running the best oil and gas business possible.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Produce Well Intervention engineering well planning deliverables consistent with the Well Intervention Common Process (WICP), conformant with BP practices and standard methodologies, compliant with local government and environmental regulations, and consistent with OMS.

Research’s well history information and develops engineering solutions to achieve job objectives, evelop and employ technical knowledge of and consistently apply functional standards, procedures, and practices, as well as the appropriate engineering tools, to deliver tasks and projects.

Provide accurate time and cost estimates as part of job preparation. Track well intervention performance (cost/schedule/quality) against targets.

Support engineering standardization and continuous improvement through utilization of global standard methodologies, after action reviews, regional learnings capture / sharing / implementation.

Provide engineering technical support and review of contractor services including new technology. Ensure suitable quality assurance and control of service provider equipment and procedures. Participate in contractor management meetings to drive service provider cost and performance improvements.

Supports execution of operations by leading delivery of engineering support and assurance.

Adhere to BP’s Code of Conduct.

Qualification required university engineering degree, attainment of Chartership or commensurate relevant industry experience.

A strong understanding of well interventions and integrity are a must for the role, with exposure to offshore based intervention, preferably with both platform and subsea activity sets.

A high degree of slick-line and E-Line competency is expected, with coiled tubing proficiency an advantage.

Experience in subsea riser and riderless well intervention and stimulation operations.

Understanding of Completion Design, Process Safety and Flow assurance.

Ability to integrate with other disciplines, regions and deliver in multi-discipline teams.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Casing and wellhead recovery, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 15 more}



