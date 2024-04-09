Well Interventions Superintendent

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

The Well Intervention Superintendent is accountable for leading the Haynesville Interventions Well Site Leader (WSL) team and coordinating all workover and intervention operations activities. The primary goal is to meet or exceed performance metrics while ensuring health, safety, and environment (HSE) standards adherence. This role represents BPX, leading both contractor and BPX personnel to execute well work activities safely, efficiently, and in compliance with company procedures, policies, and government regulations.

Key Accountabilities:

1. Leadership and Culture

The WSL Superintendent establishes a leadership culture by setting priorities and ensuring daily JSA meetings and pre-job meetings are agreed to and understood on site.

Lead a team of WSLs, overseeing their activities and ensuring procedural discipline is maintained.

2. Operational Planning and Execution

Manage daily operations planning, ensuring all parties understand the plan and their roles- includes all contractors and bpx personnel on site.

Participation in the design of well-work processes and procedures.

Engage in well-work look back and root cause failure analysis reviews, applying takeaways to future jobs.

Control and handle operational costs, actively pursuing cost savings and innovative solutions.

3. HSE and Compliance

Ensure site safety and environment management systems are implemented per BPX's governing operations procedures.

Conduct risk assessments and safety verifications and maintain overall job safety, stopping work when deviations occur.

Ensure compliance with BPX procedures, policies, and local government regulations.

4. Communication and Reporting

Regularly communicate with business unit management and engineering teams to provide updates, share insights, and align on objectives.

Ensure the daily accuracy of the job comments, steps, and cost reports in the designated record source.

Ensure all parties involved in the job clearly understand expectations and job steps.

Demonstrate strong communication skills, ensuring clear, concise, and timely information exchange with all stakeholders, including business unit management, engineering, WSLs, and contractors.

This role is considered safety-critical due to the impact of decisions made on daily interventions.

Essential Education:

High school graduate

Well Control certification is required

Essential experience and job requirements:

At least 15 years of well site leader supervision experience

Experience with slickline, coil-tubing and workover units

Experience with working within multi-disciplinary teams

Must be knowledgeable and committed to safety

Demonstrated planning skills and strong interpersonal, communication, and networking skills

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $184,000 - $248,000.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

Skills:

