Well Operations Geologist

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Well Planning:

HSSE focus and ability to influence compliance standards for Safety and Operational Risks

Support well planning activities and construction of relevant NWS documents consistent with bp’s Wells Common Process, WCD-SOR , D1-D5 Stage gates

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are created for all geological risks.

Ensure integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with key customers, NWD and Wells leadership

Lead the construction of the GOP ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document.

Geological Operations:

Lead the NWS efforts in late design ( D5-11) activities consistent with bp well planning process, leading the creation of the GOP prior to drilling, and the EOWR and required handover documents following TD.

Lead the daily NWD/subsurface operations meeting with the Rig based subsurface entities (WSG, Bio Strat, ML, LWD), present NDS, expected geology in subsurface hole section previews, and reviews.

Participate in LWOP, CWOP exercises, ensure that the specialty vendors are engaged early in the process, present material on NDS, expected geology for subsurface hole section previews, hole section reviews for the well.

Provide support to the wellsite geologist: daily and as needed ops call, provide up to date information and offset date, collaborate between Subsurface and Wells to ensure all well objectives are delivered safely.

Ensure efficient delivery of the data acquisition program, ensure Vendors Co-owners are delivering and receiving all required data and updates. SPA for Co-Owner communication and information dissemination.

Post Well:

Support successful EOW Report completion ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process

Ensure all data is finalized and electronically captures in the corporate regional data store and hard data copy is distributed accordingly to partners.

Capture and document all post well key takeaways in PWR and share in appropriate NWD venues.

Support root cause analysis for any NPT event related to subsurface operations (Orange category) and ensure these findings are distributed through the appropriate venues and partners.

Essential Experience and Education Requirements:

5 years of relevant industry experience, most of which should have been gained in a geological operation environment

proven experience in the areas of well planning and operations geology, well-site geology. Working knowledge of drilling operations, pore pressure, mudlogging is desirable.

Geological, seismic and petrophysical log interpretation and workstation skills are essential.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality, be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate across fields.

Petrel or landmark interpretative software experience

Master’s Degree in Geology or related field

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with deep water Gulf of Mexico exploration and development wells

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation



