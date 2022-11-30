Well Operations Manager

Job summary

Would you like to join our team to support the safe and efficient execution of all assigned drilling and completion operations to meet AGT production targets?



We are hiring ACG Wells Operations Manager!



It is a leadership role in the bp Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey (AGT) Wells Organization and the post holder

will be the focal point for the day-to-day safety, technical, operational and execution rigor of those activities.

With respect to contract management, this role provides guidance and direction to bp Supply Chain and is involved with pre-tender qualifications, bid preparation, analysis, award and accountable for contract execution.

The WOM will report to the VP Wells AGT and drive the Nationalization agenda, succession planning and the development of the wider AGT operational organization.



Please note that the role is open for citizens of Azerbaijan only.



Key accountabilities:

Provide strategic direction and vision for drilling contractors, service providers, onshore and offshore operation team to drive continuous improvement and operational excellence

Drive simplified, systematic and standardised operations, implementing lessons efficiently

Share appropriately with the global community through Connexus and operations community of practice

Coach and mentor to ensure appropriate development, career progression and regional succession plan. Interface globally (Disciplines) to provide appropriate opportunities

Own the wells operations succession plan and manage personnel deployment and development giving priority to bp’s Azerbaijan Nationalization Program

Safe execution of all well activity, understanding and managing operational risk, in compliance with bp’s Engineering Technical Practices and Operating Management System giving due consideration to process and personal safety

Owner of wells enduring risks and the wells team’s effective testing of barrier health through LFI’s, self-verification and oversight

Owner of operational investigations and ensure efficient management and close out of incident investigations

Environmental compliance with bp standards and government legislation

Agree accurate well delivery schedule and well AFEs. Ensure teams are engaged in effective cost optimization and AGT cost management initiatives

Delivery of AGT wells (NWD, WW and SIMOP’s), rig upgrades and rig start-ups to meet schedule and well design requirements

Gatekeeper for Define/Execute and Execute/Review well delivery workflow decision gates

Delegate and oversee performance management of drilling contractors, service providers and contract management to direct reports

Resourcing and people management of operations onshore and offshore staff

Learn and apply the best practices of bp, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution

Key interface with enablers and teams such as Production, Projects, Logistics, HSE&C, Procurement and Finance

About you

Degree in Petroleum/ Mechanical Engineering or equivalent technical degree

In this role, we have the following requirements:

15 years of well operations experience with Major International Oil Company in offshore and onshore well planning/design, wells project management and well site supervision

Extensive knowledge of the international oil industry and a consistent record of delivery

Proven track record of strong leadership experience in leading multicultural teams

Experience of managing partner, host government and third-party contractor relationships

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Ability to operate within an agile framework, managing deployment of resources to maximise business value

Proven track record of coaching, mentoring and developing junior staff

Proven track record of strategic vision and effective delegation

We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. If you think you have the right skills and happy to be part of diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!

