Well Operations Manager

Well Operations Manager

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Wells Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142758BR
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

Would you like to join our team to support the safe and efficient execution of all assigned drilling and completion operations to meet AGT production targets?

We are hiring ACG Wells Operations Manager!

It is a leadership role in the bp Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey (AGT) Wells Organization and the post holder
will be the focal point for the day-to-day safety, technical, operational and execution rigor of those activities.
With respect to contract management, this role provides guidance and direction to bp Supply Chain and is involved with pre-tender qualifications, bid preparation, analysis, award and accountable for contract execution.
The WOM will report to the VP Wells AGT and drive the Nationalization agenda, succession planning and the development of the wider AGT operational organization.

Please note that the role is open for citizens of Azerbaijan only.

Key accountabilities:

  • Provide strategic direction and vision for drilling contractors, service providers, onshore and offshore operation team to drive continuous improvement and operational excellence
  • Drive simplified, systematic and standardised operations, implementing lessons efficiently
  • Share appropriately with the global community through Connexus and operations community of practice
  • Coach and mentor to ensure appropriate development, career progression and regional succession plan. Interface globally (Disciplines) to provide appropriate opportunities
  • Own the wells operations succession plan and manage personnel deployment and development giving priority to bp’s Azerbaijan Nationalization Program
  • Safe execution of all well activity, understanding and managing operational risk, in compliance with bp’s Engineering Technical Practices and Operating Management System giving due consideration to process and personal safety
  • Owner of wells enduring risks and the wells team’s effective testing of barrier health through LFI’s, self-verification and oversight
  • Owner of operational investigations and ensure efficient management and close out of incident investigations
  • Environmental compliance with bp standards and government legislation
  • Agree accurate well delivery schedule and well AFEs. Ensure teams are engaged in effective cost optimization and AGT cost management initiatives
  • Delivery of AGT wells (NWD, WW and SIMOP’s), rig upgrades and rig start-ups to meet schedule and well design requirements
  • Gatekeeper for Define/Execute and Execute/Review well delivery workflow decision gates
  • Delegate and oversee performance management of drilling contractors, service providers and contract management to direct reports
  • Resourcing and people management of operations onshore and offshore staff
  • Learn and apply the best practices of bp, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution
  • Key interface with enablers and teams such as Production, Projects, Logistics, HSE&C, Procurement and Finance
About you
Degree in Petroleum/ Mechanical Engineering or equivalent technical degree

In this role, we have the following requirements:
  • 15 years of well operations experience with Major International Oil Company in offshore and onshore well planning/design, wells project management and well site supervision
  • Extensive knowledge of the international oil industry and a consistent record of delivery
  • Proven track record of strong leadership experience in leading multicultural teams
  • Experience of managing partner, host government and third-party contractor relationships
  • Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels
  • Ability to operate within an agile framework, managing deployment of resources to maximise business value
  • Proven track record of coaching, mentoring and developing junior staff
  • Proven track record of strategic vision and effective delegation

We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. If you think you have the right skills and happy to be part of diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!

