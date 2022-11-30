Well Operations Manager

Would you like to join our team to support the safe and efficient execution of all assigned drilling and completion operations to meet AGT production targets?
We are hiring ACG Wells Operations Manager!
It is a leadership role in the bp Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey (AGT) Wells Organization and the post holder
will be the focal point for the day-to-day safety, technical, operational and execution rigor of those activities.
With respect to contract management, this role provides guidance and direction to bp Supply Chain and is involved with pre-tender qualifications, bid preparation, analysis, award and accountable for contract execution.
The WOM will report to the VP Wells AGT and drive the Nationalization agenda, succession planning and the development of the wider AGT operational organization.
Please note that the role is open for citizens of Azerbaijan only.
Key accountabilities:
We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. If you think you have the right skills and happy to be part of diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!
Would you like to join our team to support the safe and efficient execution of all assigned drilling and completion operations to meet AGT production targets?
We are hiring ACG Wells Operations Manager!
It is a leadership role in the bp Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey (AGT) Wells Organization and the post holder
will be the focal point for the day-to-day safety, technical, operational and execution rigor of those activities.
With respect to contract management, this role provides guidance and direction to bp Supply Chain and is involved with pre-tender qualifications, bid preparation, analysis, award and accountable for contract execution.
The WOM will report to the VP Wells AGT and drive the Nationalization agenda, succession planning and the development of the wider AGT operational organization.
Please note that the role is open for citizens of Azerbaijan only.