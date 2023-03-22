Job summary

An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Well Operations Specialist to join us in Aberdeen.



In this role you will provide operational support to North Sea Drilling & Completion and Well Interventions Well Superintendents (WSUPs) during ad-hoc and priority well activity.



You will report directly to the North Sea Well Operations Manager.

Key Accountabilities:

Support D&C and Well Interventions WSUPs as requested in coordination of regional ad-hoc and priority activity.

Direct liaison with drilling, intervention and third-party contractors in preparation, execution and review of well activities.

At WSUP request, act as SPA in coordination of new supplying companies, equipment and personnel intake.

At WSUP request, attend operational calls.

Liaise with bp engineering team in programme preparation and operational readiness.

Attend monthly NS/As-Pac SV meeting and weekly rig/operation specific SV meetings in support of WSUPs. Identify upcoming operational vulnerabilities and assign appropriate SV.

Input to and understand operational vulnerabilities through operational Self-Verification and Oversight. Assist WSUP in coordination of SV task closure including contractor-action follow-up.

In conjunction with WSL and WSEs as appropriate, coordinate operational After Action Reviews and sustain Continuous Improvement in operational execution.

Input to Written Work Instruction compilation and pre-operational reviews.

Coordinate and input to operational risk assessments.

Assist WSUP in operational conformance to global and regional Practice and Procedure; and regulatory compliance.

Attend weekly Operations Leadership Team meeting and deliver agreed work scopes in support of regional operations team.

Regional Well Control Response Group and Source Control branch team member; or act as Independent Diagnostic Lead during well control response as required.

North Sea duty WSUP rota member.

Provide ad-hoc WSUP cover.

Essential Education:

Degree in a qualified engineering, science or technical discipline.

Drilling Well Control (IADC/IWCF) certification

Ability to go offshore, including HUET training.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Previous experience in delivering well operations. Previous well operations experience as a Well Site Leader, Well Operations Specialist, senior well engineer or equivalent.

Demonstrable HSSE leadership in managing a safe, compliant and reliable operation.

Experience in the integration of engineering (planning) with operations execution and risk management.

Experience working in, and successfully influencing, multidisciplinary teams.

Able to balance multiple demands and priorities across teams.

Demonstrates strong and effective communication skills.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications:

Experience of platform drilling and MODU drilling operations.

Experience in rig activation / start-up.

Previous participation in continuous improvement and learning process.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!