Production & Operations



Wells Group



An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Well Operations Specialist to join us in Sunbury.

In this role you will provide operational support to Regions Drilling & Completions Well Superintendents (WSUPs) and Well Operations Manager (WOM) during ad-hoc and priority well activity. This is for our Regions business with current activates in Egypt, Brazil and Mauritania and Senegal.

You will be part of the Regions Wells teams based centrally. In addition during execution phases we have team deployed to the region of activity as well as in Aberdeen and Houston. You will join the operations team led by Regions Well Operations Manager and will be a take a pivotal role in preplanning our future operations from a central location. In addition ad hoc travel will be required in order to interface with our team, our contractors and vendors.

Support D&C WSUPs and WOM as requested in coordination of regional ad-hoc and priority activities.

Direct liaison with drilling, completion and third-party contractors in preparation, execution and review of well activities.

At WSUP / WOM request, act as SPA in coordination of new supplying companies, equipment and personnel intake.

SPA for projects related to future regional wells activity.

Attend operational and team calls.

Liaise with bp engineering team in program preparation and operational readiness.

Coordinate and input to operational risk assessments.

Input to and understand operational vulnerabilities through operational Self-Verification and Oversight. Assist WSUP in coordination of SV task closure including contractor-action follow-up.

Attend monthly routine SV meeting and weekly rig/operation specific SV meetings in support of WSUPs. Identify upcoming operational vulnerabilities and assign appropriate SV.

In conjunction with WSL and WSEs as appropriate, coordinate operational After Action Reviews and sustain Continuous Improvement in operational execution.

Input to Written Work Instruction compilation and pre-operational reviews.

Assist Region in operational conformance to global and regional Practice and Procedure; and regulatory compliance.

Attend Operations Leadership Team meeting and deliver agreed work scopes in support of regional operations team.

Regional Well Control Response Group and Source Control branch team member; or act as Independent Diagnostic Lead during well control response as required.

Provide ad-hoc WSUP and WSL cover.

Degree in a qualified engineering, science or technical discipline.

Drilling Well Control (IADC/IWCF) certification.

Ability to go offshore, including current medical and survival certification.

Previous work experience in delivering well operations. Previous experience as a Well Site Leader, Well Operations Specialist, or Senior Well Engineer.

Demonstrable HSSE leadership in managing a safe, compliant and reliable operation.

Experience in the integration of engineering (planning) with operations execution and risk management.

Experience working in, and successfully influencing, multidisciplinary teams.

Able to balance multiple demands and priorities across teams.

Demonstrates strong and effective communication skills.

Experience of platform drilling and MODU drilling operations.

Experience in rig activation / start-up.

Previous participation in continuous improvement and learning process.

Experience of wells activity in remote locations preferred.

WSL and WSUP safety critical role competency assessed.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



