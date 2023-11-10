Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for supporting senior operational team members in the region with the safe execution and delivery of wells activities in a particular specialism in the field, offering specialist expertise and ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Well Operations Specialist to join us in Aberdeen. In this role you will provide operational support to Drilling & Completions and Interventions Well Superintendents (WSUPs) and Well Operations Manager (WOM) during well activity in the North Sea.

You will be part of the North Sea Wells team based in Aberdeen and will work a 60/40 in the office/home.

You will join the operations team and report to the Well Operations Manager and will be a take a pivotal role in the operational planning and supporting during operational execution.

In addition, ad hoc travel may be to conduct site visits offshore and with vendors.

Key Accountabilities:

Support D&C and Interventions WSUPs and WOM as requested in coordination of regional activities, delivering standardization and best practices by verifying and supporting conformance with OMS, wells Practices and Procedures and compliance with local regulations

Support bp engineering team in program preparation and operational readiness, focusing on integration of engineering with operations execution and risk management.

Attend operational and team calls and provide recommendations to Written Work Instruction compilation and pre-operational reviews.

Coordinate and recommendations to operational risk assessments.

Input into operational After Action Reviews and facilitate Continuous Improvement in operational execution.

Recommendations to and understand operational vulnerabilities through operational Self-Verification and Oversight.

Direct liaison with drilling, completion and third-party contractors in preparation, execution and review of well activities.

At WSUP / WOM request, act as SPA in coordination of new supplying companies, equipment and personnel intake.

SPA for projects related to future regional wells activity, as well as leading and participating in root cause failure investigations for major NPT ensuring lessons are embedded across rig teams.

Provide vacation WSUP holiday cover and weekend duty WSUP cover.

Attend Operations Leadership Team meeting and deliver agreed work scopes in support of North Sea operations team.

North Sea Well Control Response Group and Source Control branch team member; or act as Independent Diagnostic Lead during well control response as required. Coordinate Well Control exercises for the North Sea and maintain oversight of well control response preparedness in region.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree in a qualified engineering, science or technical discipline.

Solid proven experience in Well Operations on a variety of rig and well types including integrated facilities and MODU’s for exploration, drilling, completion, and / or intervention activities

Previous experience as a Well Site Leader, Well Operations Specialist, or Senior Well Engineer.

Drilling Well Control (IADC/IWCF) certification.

Ability to go offshore, including current medical and survival certification.

Proven HSSE leadership in leading a safe, compliant and reliable operation.

Experience in the integration of engineering (planning) with operations execution and risk management.

Experience working in, and optimally influencing, multidisciplinary teams.

Able to balance multiple demands and priorities across teams.

Demonstrates strong and effective communication skills.

Previous participation in continuous improvement and learning process.

Desirable Criteria:

WSUP safety critical role competency assessed.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.