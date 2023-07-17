This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

We are looking for Senior Well Planning Geologist to join our team! The Senior Well Planning Geologist in the Early Well Design Squad will be heavily involved with well plans delivery through Well Concept Early Well Design phases of the well planning in their respective region. The successful candidate will ensure that the planning of wells meets bp standards and practices as it relates to the bp well delivery practice. The incumbent will lead the development of comprehensive well and data acquisition plans to characterize subsurface uncertainties, risks, and mitigations necessary to deliver successful development schemes. They will work with drilling and completions teams to assure the technical integrity of Well’s statement of requirements (SOR). Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What will you be doing?

Safe, reliable and complaint well plans delivery through select stage gate in accordance with bp well delivery practice and other applicable guidelines and practices

Ensure the technical integrity of the Well Planning for their region

Work with other disciplines to provide assurance on well planning and execution

Collaborate with other Subsurface teams to update the Overburden ISD (Integrated Subsurface Description) for their region

Maintain a hopper of opportunities (i.e. SOR options ahead of the schedule) consistent with the strategies outlined in the area depletion plan

Work with the Geology DL and Detailed Well Design and Execution Squad and be responsible for the timely determination of the final well picks

Ensure that well plans and data acquisition strategies are consistent with the area depletion plans and surveillance plans

Lead work and coach others in the describing of subsurface risks in the region.

Ensure learnings are embedded for new well plans

Maintain a strong connection between Subsurface and Integrated Well Delivery units

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

Graduate degree in Geosciences

Skills and experience:

Strong industry track record of at least 10 years in the role of Geoscience with extensive experience with well planning and operations

Proven track record of coaching, mentoring and developing junior staff

Solid understanding of drilling and completion operations

Awareness of ISD (Integrated Subsurface Description), Area Depletion Plans (ADP), surveillance plans, Reservoir Technical Limits (RTL), Reservoir Uncertainty and Management (RUSM)

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to lead multicultural teams

Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing complex problems to manageable entities.

Demonstrated ability to manage and lead simultaneous projects



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

