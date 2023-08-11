Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Responsible for supporting a wide range of exploration activities and the delivery of products ranging from quick-look assessments to quantitative interpretation solutions, assessing recommendations in concert with the wider team.

Bp is looking for a Well Planning Geophysicist! The successful candidate will work as part of a multi-discipline squad to plan and execute wells in a manner consistent with bp’s New Wells Common Process and bp’s standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management.

This role is located in Houston, Texas and works a hybrid schedule.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

University Degree in geophysics, geology, or related subject.

At least seven years of relevant industry experience, much of which should have been gained in a geoscience well planning environment.

of relevant industry experience, much of which should have been gained in a geoscience well planning environment. Proven experience in the areas of well operations, well planning, seismic interpretation, and seismic depth uncertainty characterization.

Geological and seismic interpretation and workstation skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality; and be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate and communicate across teams.

Desired Criteria:

Experience with Petrel

Experience with deep water Gulf of Mexico exploration and development wells

General knowledge of Operations Geology

Key Accountabilities:

Well Planning:

Support and/or lead well planning activities and construction of relevant documents.

Liaise with Exploration and/or Asset Geoscientists to ensure the well planning activities and documents continue to meet the target objectives and desired outcomes articulated for the well.

Assume primary responsibility for seismic description of the overburden. This includes (but is not limited to) mapping surfaces, generating and interpreting attributes, understanding and communicating the strengths and limitations of the current datasets, and recommending new data or reprocessing as warranted.

Generate depth prognoses (with uncertainty ranges) for appropriate surfaces and faults.

Identify potential subsurface-related drilling issues using seismic analysis, offset well information, and any additional data sources available.

Work with wells engineers and pore pressure specialists to design well paths and target boxes that meet subsurface well objectives while avoiding or mitigating drilling/completion risks.

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are created for all geological risks.

Support and/or lead the construction of the SOR document ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition, and all relevant overburden characterization elements are contained.

Assist in the construction of the (Geological Operations Plan (GOP), ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document.

Well Operations:

Participate in daily subsurface operations meeting.

Participate as required and contribute relevant subsurface interpretations at the morning Wells rig call.

Participate in subsurface hole section previews.

Provide support to the Operations Geologist: daily and as needed.

Help interpret and select formation tops, casing, and core points per SOR and appropriate decision trees. Do real-time well ties/synthetics as need.

Post Well:

Support successful End-of-Well Report completion, ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process.

Capture and document all post well key findings in the corporate database and share in appropriate technical venues.

Support root cause analysis for any Non-Productive Time (NPT) event related to subsurface operations and ensure these findings are distributed through the appropriate venues and partners.

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard assessment, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Petroleum systems analysis, Research and development, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Rock properties, Secondary recovery planning, Seismic Acquisition, Seismic Analysis, Seismic lithology and fluid prediction, Seismic Processing {+ 8 more}



