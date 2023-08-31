This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Are you looking to take the next step in your career and grow with bp? We have a phenomenal opportunity to join our pool of geoscientists supporting bp’s Well Delivery activity across the Eastern Hemisphere. As a Well Planning Geophysicist, the successful candidate can expect to support a variety of basins and regions including (but not limited to)the UKCS, Egypt and West Africa. There will also be future opportunities to support low carbon projects, including CCUS and Offshore Wind, to help deliver bp’s net zero ambitions!

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Are you looking to take the next step in your career and grow with bp?We have a phenomenal opportunity to join our pool of geoscientists supporting bp’s Well Delivery activity across the Eastern Hemisphere.As a Well Planning Geophysicist, the successful candidate can expect to support a variety of basins and regions including (but not limited to)the UKCS, Egypt and West Africa. There will also be future opportunities to support low carbon projects, including CCUS and Offshore Wind, to help deliver bp’s net zero ambitions!



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Working as part of a multi-discipline team of geoscientists and engineers, the successful candidate will support the planning and execution of wells in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process and bp’s standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management.

Some of your key accountabilities will include:

Well planning:

Supporting and/or leading well planning activities and construction of relevant documents in line with bp’s Well Delivery process.

Assuming primary responsibility for seismic description of the overburden. This includes seismic interpretation of the structural and stratigraphic framework, seismic attribute analysis, understanding and communicating the strengths and limitations of existing datasets, and recommending new acquisition or processing as warranted.

Performing seismic depth calibration and generate depth prognoses and uncertainty ranges for appropriate surfaces and faults.

Identifying potential subsurface related drilling issues using seismic analysis, offset well information and any additional data sources.

Assisting in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are communicated and documented for all geological risks.

Supporting and/or leading in the construction of the Statement of Requirements (SOR) document, ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition and key elements of the overburden description are captured.

Assisting in the construction of the Geological Operations Program (GOP).

Well operations:

Participating as required in operational discussions and support the Operations Geologist with relevant real-time interpretation and seismic-to-well calibration to inform operational decisions and prognosis updates.

Post well analysis:

Contributing to relevant End-of-well documentation to meet regulatory requirements and ensure new well data are incorporated into updated subsurface models and understanding.

Supporting root cause analysis for any Non-Productive Tim (NPT) events related to subsurface operations.

Capturing and documenting key post well lessons in the corporate database and share in relevant technical forums.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a geoscience degree, the successful candidate will also have:

Relevant industry experience, including well planning and/or operations support.

Seismic, geological and / or petrophysical interpretation and workstation skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A collaborative, team-first ethos, with a strong ability to integrate and communicate across disciplines.

It would also be beneficial to have:

Familiarity with Petrel, especially in a well planning context

Experience of working the UKCS

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Petroleum systems analysis, Research and development, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Rock properties, Secondary recovery planning, Seismic Acquisition, Seismic Analysis, Seismic lithology and fluid prediction, Seismic Processing {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.