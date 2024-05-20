This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About the role

The Well Planning Geophysicist is part of a team supporting Western Hemisphere activity, including offshore Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad, Brazil, Canada and CCUS.

The successful candidate will work as part of a multi-discipline squad to plan and execute wells in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process and bp’s standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management.

Key Accountabilities

Well Planning:

Assume primary responsibility for seismic description of the overburden. This includes (but is not limited to) mapping surfaces, generating, and interpreting attributes, understanding and communicating the strengths and limitations of the current datasets, and recommending new data or reprocessing as warranted.

Integrate with drilling engineers to optimize wellbore trajectory

Generate prognosis (lithologic and fluid) with associated depth uncertainty for appropriate surfaces and faults.

Identify potential subsurface-related drilling issues using seismic analysis, offset well information, and any additional data sources available.

Integration with pore pressure specialists to determine drilling margin with use of seismic velocities and geologic descriptions

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are created for all geological risks.

Support and/or lead well planning activities including construction of the Well Concept Summary (WCS) and the Statement of Requirement (SOR) document ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition, and all relevant overburden characterization elements are contained.

Assist in the construction of the Geological Operations Plan (GOP), ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document.

Well Operations:

Participate in daily subsurface operations meeting.

Provide support to the Operations Geologist including updating real-time prognosis and generating real-time well ties/synthetics as need

Participate as required and contribute relevant subsurface interpretations at the morning Wells rig call.

Participate in subsurface hole section previews.

Help interpret and select formation tops, casing, and core points per SOR and appropriate decision trees.

Post Well:

Support successful End-of-Well Report completion, ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process.

Capture and document all post well key findings in the corporate database and share in appropriate technical venues.

Support root cause analysis for any Non-Productive Time (NPT) event related to subsurface operations and ensure these findings are distributed through the appropriate venues and collaborators.

Experience and qualifications

Degree or equivalent experience in geophysics, geology, or related subject.

8+ years of relevant industry experience, much of which should have been gained in a geoscience well planning environment.

General knowledge of Operations Geology would be an asset but not required.

Essential industry experience in the areas of well operations, well planning, seismic interpretation, geologic prognosis and seismic depth uncertainty characterization.

Geological and seismic interpretation and workstation skills are essential; experience with PETREL is highly desirable.

Experience with offshore exploration and development wells is highly desirable.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality; and be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate and communicate across organization.

You will work with

Immediate team consists of geologists and geophysicists in well planning and operations.

You will present technical findings to your team and technical assurance as well as provide recommendations to key decision makers.

Liaise with Exploration and/or Asset Geoscientists to ensure the well planning activities and documents continue to meet the target objectives and desired outcomes articulated for the well.

Work with wells engineers and pore pressure specialists to design wellbores that meet subsurface well objectives while avoiding or mitigating drilling/completion risks.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Geohazard Assessment, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Well Delivery, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Pore Pressure Prediction, Reserve Estimation, Seismic Analysis, Stratigraphic framework, Structural framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well Operations, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

