Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



We are hiring for a Well Planning Geophysicist who will be part of a New Wells Solutions squad, supporting Gulf of Mexico region.

The successful candidate will work as part of a multi-discipline squad to plan and deliver wells in Paleogene, with initial focus on the Tiber area, in a manner consistent with bp’s New Wells Common Process and bp’s standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management.

Well Planning:

Assume primary responsibility for seismic description of the overburden. This includes (but is not limited to) mapping surfaces, generating, and interpreting attributes, understanding, and communicating the strengths and limitations of the current datasets, and recommending new data or reprocessing as warranted.

Integrate with drilling engineers to optimize wellbore trajectory.

Liaise with Asset Geoscientists to ensure the well planning activities and documents continue to meet the target objectives and desired outcomes articulated for the well.

Generate prognosis (lithologic and fluid) with associated depth uncertainty for appropriate surfaces and faults.

Identify potential subsurface-related drilling issues using seismic analysis, offset well information, and any additional data sources available.

Integration with pore pressure specialists to determine drilling margin with use of seismic velocities and geologic descriptions.

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are created for all geological risks.

Support and/or lead well planning activities including construction of the Well Concept Summary (WCS) and the Statement of Requirement (SOR) document ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition, and all relevant overburden characterization elements are contained.

Assist in the construction of the Geological Operations Plan (GOP), ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document.

Ensure integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with key collaborators, including Subsurface and Wells leadership.

Assist in the construction of the (Geological Operations Plan (GOP), ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document.

Well Operations:

Participate in daily subsurface operations meeting.

Provide support to the Operations Geologist including updating real-time prognosis and generating real-time well ties/synthetics as need.

Participate as required and contribute relevant subsurface interpretations at the morning Wells rig call.

Participate in subsurface hole section previews.

Help interpret and select formation tops, casing, and core points per SOR and appropriate decision trees.

Ensure efficient delivery of the data acquisition program and data quality per agreed terms and the security of all sensitive subsurface data and well results.

Post Well:

Support successful End-of-Well Report completion, ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process.

Capture and document all post well key takeaways in the corporate database and share in appropriate technical venues.

Ensure all data is finalized and electronically captured in the corporate regional data store and hard data copy is distributed accordingly to collaborators.

Support root cause analysis for any Non-Productive Time (NPT) event related to subsurface operations and ensure these findings are distributed through the appropriate venues and collaborators.

Experience and job requirements:

University Degree in geophysics, geology, or related subject.

Minimum 7 years of relevant industry experience. General knowledge of Operations Geology would be an asset but not required.

Essential industry experience in the areas of well operations, well planning, seismic interpretation, and seismic depth uncertainty characterization.

Geological and seismic interpretation and workstation skills are essential; experience with Petrel is required.

Experience with deep water Gulf of Mexico exploration and development wells is highly desirable.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality; and be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate and communicate across teams.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Cost-conscious decision-making, Geological Interpretation, Integrated Well Delivery, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Subsurface integration



