Well Planning Geophysicist

This senior geophysicist will work as part of a multi-discipline squad to plan and execute wells in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process and bp’s standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management.
Geophysicist on this team may be expected to support a range of activity in the Western Hemisphere including well planning and execution in offshore Gulf of America, Brazil, Trinidad and Canada.
About the Team
Immediate team consists of geologists and geophysicists in well planning and operations. You will present technical findings to the team and technical assurance as well as provide recommendations to key decision makers.
Liaise with Exploration and/or Asset Geoscientists to ensure the well planning activities and documents continue to meet the target objectives and desired outcomes articulated for the well.
Work with wells engineers and pore pressure specialists to design well paths and target boxes that meet subsurface well objectives while avoiding or mitigating drilling/completion risks.
Education: University Degree in geophysics, geology, or related subject.
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Seismic Interpretation, Seismic Processing, Uncertainty Analysis, Well Operations, Well Planning
