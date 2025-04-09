Well Planning Geophysicist

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About the role

This senior geophysicist will work as part of a multi-discipline squad to plan and execute wells in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process and bp’s standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management.

Geophysicist on this team may be expected to support a range of activity in the Western Hemisphere including well planning and execution in offshore Gulf of America, Brazil, Trinidad and Canada.

About the Team

Immediate team consists of geologists and geophysicists in well planning and operations. You will present technical findings to the team and technical assurance as well as provide recommendations to key decision makers.

Liaise with Exploration and/or Asset Geoscientists to ensure the well planning activities and documents continue to meet the target objectives and desired outcomes articulated for the well.

Work with wells engineers and pore pressure specialists to design well paths and target boxes that meet subsurface well objectives while avoiding or mitigating drilling/completion risks.

Key Accountabilities

Well Planning:

Assume primary responsibility for seismic description of the overburden. This includes (but is not limited to) mapping surfaces, generating and interpreting attributes, understanding and communicating the strengths and limitations of the current datasets, and recommending new data or reprocessing as warranted.

Support and/or lead well planning activities and construction of relevant documents.

Generate depth prognoses (with uncertainty ranges) for appropriate surfaces and faults.

Identify potential subsurface-related drilling issues using seismic analysis, offset well information, and any additional data sources available.

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are created for all geological risks.

Support and/or lead the construction of the Statement of Requirement (SOR) document ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition, and all relevant overburden characterization elements are contained.

Assist in the construction of the Geological Operations Plan (GOP), ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document.

Well Operations:

Participate in daily subsurface operations meeting.

Provide support to the Operations Geologist: daily and as needed.

Participate as required and contribute relevant subsurface interpretations at the morning Wells rig call.

Participate in subsurface hole section previews.

Help interpret and select formation tops, casing, and core points per SOR and appropriate decision trees. Do real-time well ties/synthetics as need.

Post Well:

Support successful End-of-Well Report completion, ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process.

Capture and document all post well key takeaways in the corporate database and share in appropriate technical venues.

Support root cause analysis for any Non-Productive Time (NPT) event related to subsurface operations and ensure these findings are distributed through the appropriate venues and collaborators.

Education: University Degree in geophysics, geology, or related subject.

Essential Skills and Experience

15+ years of relevant industry experience, much of which should have been gained in a geoscience well planning environment.

General knowledge of Operations Geology would be an asset but not required.

Essential industry experience in the areas of well operations, well planning, seismic interpretation, geologic prognosis and seismic depth uncertainty characterization.

Geological and seismic interpretation and workstation skills are essential; experience with PETREL is required.

Experience with deep water exploration and development wells is highly desirable.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality; and be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate and communicate across teams.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Seismic Interpretation, Seismic Processing, Uncertainty Analysis, Well Operations, Well Planning



