Well Planning Geophysicist - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

About the Role

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths, to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritized business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

This is an exciting opportunity to join the pool of geoscientists supporting bp’s Well Delivery activity across our global portfolio. You can expect to support a variety of basins and regions, including but not limited to Indonesia and Caspian Sea. You may work clastic, deep-water, paralic, non-marine and carbonate reservoirs, supporting our hydrocarbon and low carbon businesses, and delivering new wells.

You will be deployed into a multi-disciplinary squad of geoscientists and engineers to plan and execute wells in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process and bp’s standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management. You will develop and provide deep technical skills in seismic interpretation and subsurface integration along with thorough insight into subsurface uncertainty and risk.

The role has no formal line management but will have opportunities to lead projects within multi-disciplinary teams and coach other geoscientists in the team.

Responsibilities

Well planning:

You will assume primary responsibility for seismic description of the overburden and deliver high quality seismic interpretation and analysis of the structural and stratigraphic framework using state-of-the-art workstation technologies, whilst integrating with geological and engineering data to build subsurface descriptions which underpin trajectory optimization and well delivery. You will also understand and communicate strengths and limitations of existing datasets, and recommending new acquisition or processing as warranted.

Perform seismic depth calibration and generate depth prognoses and uncertainty ranges for appropriate surfaces and faults.

Identify potential subsurface related drilling issues using seismic analysis, offset well information and any additional data sources.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

Support and/or lead the construction of the Statement of Requirements (SOR) document, ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition and key elements of the overburden description are captured.

Assist in the construction of the Geological Operations Program (GOP).

Well Operations:

Participate as required in operational discussions and support the Operations Geologist with relevant real-time interpretation and seismic-to-well calibration to inform operational decisions and prognosis updates.

Post well analysis:

Contribute to relevant End-of-well documentation to meet regulatory requirements and ensure new well data are incorporated into updated subsurface models and understanding.

Support root cause analysis for any Non-Productive Tim (NPT) events related to subsurface operations.

Capture and document key post well lessons in the corporate database and share in relevant technical forums.

Must have educational qualifications:

Geophysics / geoscience degree from a recognised university



Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum of 8 years relevant experience as a geophysicist in oil or gas, including well planning and/or operations support

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Strong geophysics and subsurface interpretation skills, including workstation skills

Well planning and / or operations experience

Familiarity with velocity calibration and depth conversion techniques

Ability to integrate diverse static and dynamic subsurface data

Track record of characterising and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk

Strong written and oral communication skills in English

A highly collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Petrel, PalaeoScan, Bluware and statistical packages

Experience in seismic attribute work, basic seismic response and AVO modelling

Broad exploration, appraisal, development, and production geology experience

Familiarity with integrating seismic products into models

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing stakeholders

You will work with

Your line manager will be the New Well Solutions Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS.

You will work in Pune, India, but will be remotely deployed into an international Integrated Well Delivery (IWD) ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. These squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritisation.

You will work with other geoscientists, reservoir engineers, well engineers, geohazards and pore pressure specialists to design geological targets and well paths that meet subsurface well objectives while avoiding or mitigating drilling and completion risks.

You will also liaise with Geoscientists in the regional asset or exploration squads to ensure well planning activities and documents continue to meet the objectives for the well.

You will present technical findings to your team and technical assurance as well as provide recommendations to key decision makers.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.