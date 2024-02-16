Well Site Leader CI&S

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join bp and help us in the delivery of oil and gas from offshore operations to supply Azerbaijan and Europe with energy?

We are looking for the Completions and Interventions Wellsite Leader (C&I WSL) to join our team in Azerbaijan!

It is a core safety critical role due to the impact of the decisions they make on operations. C&I WSL is accountable for leading all activities at site related to workover and intervention activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics. The successful candidate is a bp site representative for the Wells team and leads company and Contractor Personnel.

It is rotational 21/21 offshore based role.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key responsibilities:

Build the leadership culture—setting priorities and ensuring they are agreed to and understood at site inductions, daily meetings and pre-job meetings

Participate in the design of the well interventions programs and learning process Work with the Engineering team to ensure on-site lessons are captured Accountable for working and conforming to the requirements of the Control of Work system

Lead Operations Self Verifications and Oversight activities

Responsible for the accuracy of the data and information that is on the morning reports

Responsible for providing leadership of bp’s task level self-verification and Contractor oversight checks at the Wellsite

Manage the planning, coordination and prioritization of materials and logistic operations to and from the Wellsite

Verify the awareness, understanding and conformance to both the Well Control and Safety Management Systems Bridging documents with the Wellsite

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

Degree in relevant petroleum science or engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Essential experience and job requirements:

At least 5 years of engineering or well operations experience (worksite or office based) with an emphasis on well interventions and integrity operations

Minimum of 4 yrs working at the well site as standalone WSL-Interventions (supervisory level) or equivalent industry experience

5 years proven experience in leading Coiled Tubing, Slickline, Workover and Wireline operations

Experience in working and supervising multi-disciplinary teams

Proven planning skills and strong interpersonal, communication, and networking skills

Ability to travel and work offshore

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Awareness of regulations and requirements pertaining to well intervention operations.

Demonstrated experience in Completions operations, including gravel packing operations

Experience of working with third party service providers

Participation in continuous improvement processes

Ability to innovate and be open to new insights

Ability to work to timelines with minimum supervision

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling Fluids, Equipment integrity assurance, Management of change, OMS and bp requirements, Process Safety Management, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Subsea bops, Subsea wellheads, Surface wellheads and xmas trees, Tubular handling and installation for wells, Well barrier design, selection and construction, Well barrier operation, monitoring and maintenance, Wellbore fishing operations, Well Control, Well operations under extreme conditions, Well reliability



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.