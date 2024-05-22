Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Completions, Interventions & Subsea Well Site Leader (CI&S WSL) is a key role in leading safety, people, and performance in our offshore operations. The CI&S WSL is a role model for bp values and behaviors, safety leadership principles and IOGP process safety fundamentals. The CI&S WSL works with the Well Superintendent for Intervention operations on all bp’s North Sea Platforms as well as Light Well Intervention vessels. This is an offshore role that works in a team sufficiently sized to ensure that we can all put our family first when required.

Key Accountabilities:

Follow and promote the IOGP Life Saving Rules offshore.

Foster and maintain a safety culture that allows others to speak up, stop-the-job & identify hazards.

Demonstrate bp values to promote safety and continuous risk reduction.

Verify that well control procedures are understood and implemented.

Maintain oversight of our enduring risk barriers through the bp process of self-verification & oversight (SV&OS).

Verify that the well operations are performed in compliance with the applicable government regulations and conform to BP Requirements.

Monitor performance, collate lessons learned, and seek opportunities to enhance efficiency.

Understand our risks and verify the control measures are in place.

Record daily time summary and maintain oversight of costs.

Promote timely reporting of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) incidents.

Coach the offshore teams and promote learning from experiences.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in STEM subject and/or relevant experience required.

Prior industry-specific knowledge or leadership experience preferable.

Our safety culture:

Safety at bp is underpinned by our operating management system (OMS). Our OMS provides a single framework for delivering safe, reliable and compliant operations. In 2023 we updated our OMS to make it simpler and clearer. This update provides a closer focus on human performance, our Safety Leadership Principles and the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers’ (IOGP) Life-Saving Rules.

Our Safety Leadership Principles are designed to guide behaviour and ways of working across bp to drive a robust, consistent safety culture. Our Safety Leadership Principles are:

We genuinely care about each other

We will not compromise our focus on safety

We encourage and recognize the need to speak up

We understand how work actually happens

We learn why mistakes occur and respond supportively.

Our Safety Leadership Principles are guided by human performance. They enable a culture of care by helping us understand how people interact with their working environment – recognizing that we all make mistakes. We take action to prevent and reduce the consequences of these mistakes.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.