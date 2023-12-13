Well Site Leader - Completion, Intervention & Subsea

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for supporting the senior BP site representative in overseeing all BP activity, HSE, operations and logistics at the well site for all related well activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics, ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



The Completion, Intervention, and Subsea (CI&S) WSL is a rotational position that reports directly to the Wells Superintendent. The Supervisor is accountable for leadership to support delivery of safe & compliant offshore operations during the execute stage of completion/intervention operations. The CI&S WSL provides leadership during new well completions as well as intervention jobs. Experience in all three subdisciplines of the role is preferred but not mandatory.

The supervisor also supports onshore job planning & preparation. When offshore, the WSL provides input to the wellsite leaders and broader team on completion, intervention, and subsea related topics.



CI&S Supervisor Accountabilities



- Lead safe, conformant and compliant new well completion and intervention jobs.

- Accountable for managing CI&S operational risk and HSE performance on site within the framework of the rig / vessel safety management system.

- Assure conformance with BP Wells Policies & Procedures and compliance to regulatory requirements.

- Hold service providers accountable for safe and efficient execution.

- Test effectiveness of barriers through self-verification and oversight (SV&O).

- Lead Well Control preparedness during completion and intervention activities and hold regular Well Control drills.

- Participate in incident investigations as needed.

- Participate in well planning to provide technical input into programs and support crew engagement sessions as needed.

- Conduct onshore witnessing for equipment assembly make-up and testing, or equipment design reviews when required.

- Participate in HAZOP process as needed.

- Coordinate equipment and personnel logistics to the trig for Completion and Intervention activity as instructed buy the Well Superintendent.

- Provide input to daily BP Open Wells report, and daily operational reports.

- Supervise rig-site preparation and execution of completion and intervention activity.



Minimum 12 years of global oil & gas experience with emphasis on Well Intervention, Well Integrity, Drilling, Completion, or Subsea engineering and field operations of which some should be with a major operator and/or service provider

Minimum 5 years supervisory experience with demonstrated well intervention and completion leadership skills

Demonstrated expertise managing field operations (slick line, e-line, coil, fluid pumping, rig work overs, gravel pack completions)

Demonstrated English language proficiency (written & spoken) as well as safety leadership, teamwork, and communication skills

Demonstrated implementation of risk assessment processes

Stand-alone supervision for gravel pack and/or frac pack completions, slick line, e-line, coil tubing interventions

Valid Supervisory Well Control Certificates for both drilling (subsea and surface) and well servicing. (WellSharp or IWCF L4)

Must be willing to complete the BOSIET or T-HUET



