Well Site Leader - Interventions

Responsible for supporting the senior BP site representative in overseeing all BP activity, HSE, operations and logistics at the well site for all related well activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics, ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.
The Wellsite Leader (WSL) is accountable for leading all activities, HSSE, operations, and logistics at the well site for all related workover and intervention activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics. The WSL is the BPX representative, leading Contractor Personnel ensuring well work, are carried out in a safe, environmentally responsible, cost efficient manner compliant with BPX procedures and policies and all local government regulations. The WSL will be responsible for interfacing with business unit management and engineering on a routine basis, and will particiate in weekly discussing post well work review and rig schedule. The WSL is a core safety critical role due to the impact of the decisions they make on operations.
Key accountabilities:
Essential Education:
Essential experience and job requirements:
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $133,000-$194,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.