Responsible for supporting the senior BP site representative in overseeing all BP activity, HSE, operations and logistics at the well site for all related well activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics, ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for supporting the senior BP site representative in overseeing all BP activity, HSE, operations and logistics at the well site for all related well activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics, ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a Well Site Leader to join us.



The Well Site Leader (WSL) has a key role in managing safety, people, and performance, at the well site. In this role you will report to the bp Well Superintendent.

Key Accountabilities

Understand risk and verify control measures are reviewed, discussed, and in place.

Verify that well monitoring and well control procedures are understood and implemented and assess the performance of the enduring risk barriers through Self-Verification (SV) and Oversight (OS).

Foster and maintain a safety culture that allows others to speak up, stop-the-job, identify hazards, and manage change.

Maintain OS of contractor Safety Management System (SMS).

Verify that the well operations are performed safely, in compliance with the applicable regulations, and conform to BP Requirements, whilst promoting timely reporting of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) incidents.

Provide support, coaching, direction, and build relationships through active participation and communication with the crew in the execution of work (i.e., the WSL is to have a visible presence outside).

Manage BP service contractors by providing service quality feedback.

Verify that a process is in place to brief new and returning crew members as they arrive on the installation and/or rig regarding their duties, BP's expectations for HSE, and operational performance.

Demonstrate BP values and behaviours by personal example that reinforces personal and process safety, continuous risk reduction, and performance improvement.

Daily supervision of operations programme execution and witness of critical activities.

Verify After Action Reviews (AARs) are held at the well site to capture any lessons learned.

Accurately record daily time summary details in OpenWells reporting software, focus on the facts, and maintain oversight and control of cost (for contractors and third party).

Essential Experience

Previous drilling and completion operations experience.

Ability to work offshore, North Sea UK inclusive of MIST, FOET, UK medical and CA EBS certification.

Current (IADC or IWCF) supervisor-level drilling well control certification for extent of employment contract. ​

Desirable Experience

Subsea drilling experience.

Offshore platform drilling experience.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



This position is not available for remote working



Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.