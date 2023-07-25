This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient well operations. We are now looking for Drilling, Completions and Interventions Well Site Leader to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan! This is a safety critical rotational position supporting the Senior Wellsite Leader offshore, reporting to Well Superintendent. Successful candidate will be accountable for leading, supervising and implementing the flawless execution of safe, compliant and reliable all well operations, at site related to workover and intervention activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics in accordance with wells policies, standards and programs. We need you to provide strong transparent leadership, in line with bp beliefs. Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only. This role is advertised to enable potential applicants to express and register their interest in future Well Site Leader job opportunities in bp Azerbaijan. The posting will be available for applicants to apply throughout the year to express the interest in future job opportunities. Once the business requires, the talent pool will be assessed as per standard selection and assessment process and successful candidates will be considered for potential vacancies.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Lead for bp Wells offshore through attending (and where appropriate) leading safety meetings and TBT

Show visible leadership through encouraging the Safety Leadership Principles, stop the job and speak up. Lead Operations Self Verifications and Oversight activities

Accountable for delivering the regional safety plan offshore and for safe and compliant operations at site.

Accountable to quantify, communicate and manage risk in all operations.

Handle work with drilling contractor and service companies, using SMS (BP or Contractor), OMS, bridging (HSE and Well Control) and compliance policies and practices.

Accountable for ensuring health of major risk barriers and components through self-verification and crews are proficient in well control detection and response.

Execution the wellsite operations as per the approved plan.

Preparation, understanding and communication of Rig Work Instructions, standard operating practices and risk assessments / mitigations for execution of the well site operations.

Ensure all deviations are discussed and the changed managed.

Ensure efficient movement of personnel, equipment, and materials.

Hold daily discussion on cost performance and optimize opportunities.

Responsible for the accuracy of the data and information that is on the morning reports

Lead continuous performance improvement offshore through application of After-Action Reviews and knowledge capture.

Verify the awareness, understanding and conformance to both the Well Control and Safety Management Systems Bridging documents with the Wellsite.

Accountable for providing Vendor and Contractor feedback in the areas of Safety and Operations – scorecards, NCR’s

In this role, we have the following requirements:

University degree in Engineering or equivalent technical subject

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Proven experience with leading Coiled Tubing operations.

Demonstrated experience in Completions operations, including gravel packing operations.

Minimum four years of experience in drilling operations

Two years of confirmed experience as Drilling WSL (Drilling Supervisor) (platform or drill ship, semi-submersible rig)

Demonstrable leadership in Safety and Risk Management

Ability to travel and work offshore.

Shown English language proficiency for Reading, Writing and Speaking

Demonstrated interpersonal skills, with the ability to work in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment.

Awareness of regulations and requirements pertaining to well intervention operations

Proven planning skills and strong interpersonal, communication, and networking skills

Experience of working with third party service provider.

Participation in continuous improvement processes.

Ability to innovate and be open to new insights.

Ability to work to timelines with minimum supervision.

Coach and mentor, the junior members of the team.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

