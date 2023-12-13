Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Wells Group



BP is currently drilling and testing tight gas development wells with 1 rig in Block 61 concession in Oman and plan in place to add one more rig by Q3 2023 to drill an exploration well in block 77 then move to complete the wells campaign in block 61. The wells are vertical and 4500-4700m deep. Although the work is primarily at the rig site, some time may be required in the office undertaking operations planning and “after action reviews”. This role will report to the Wells Superintendent.



Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.

Well Site Leader

Manage onsite operations with a high level of leadership in HSE.

Assure implementation of contractors Safety Management System on site.

Implementation of the Drilling and Completion programmes.

Compliance with BP standards, policies, and legislative requirements.

Active management of drilling contractor and services providers in the field.

Commitment to well planning and learning process through input into drilling operating programmes and active participation in the ‘Lessons Learned process’.

Management and control of operational costs.

Incident reporting and investigation as appropriate.

Open for Omani national only.

Minimum 5 years of experience in drilling operations.

Degree in Engineering or related subject.

Experience of managing third party contractors.

Demonstrable HSE leadership competencies

Strong interpersonal, speaking out, influencing and communication skills, demonstrated by an ability to work across multi-disciplinary teams.

Experience of leading and motivating a team.

Coaching and mentoring less experienced WSL’s and engineers.

A valid IWCF Well Control certificate or equivalent

Hard rock drilling experience.

Previous experience of managing and controlling operational costs.

Experience of incident reporting and investigations.

Previous participation in continuous improvement and learning process.

Rigs start-up experience.



This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.