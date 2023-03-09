Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are hiring Well Superintendent to join our team!

This is a senior level leader role accountable for the execution and delivery of Well activities in the field, to safely achieve project objectives (i.e. cost and schedule). The role is residential and reports to the Well Operations Manager.

The incumbent will be a part of an integrated wells team and to lead a team of Well Site Leaders (WSL) to ensure delivery of rig readiness, high quality well planning activities, programs and offshore execution.

Well Operations will be based across all AGT operations including integrated facilities, high pressure (15K) gas development wells and exploration type drilling. Rig type will be 10K integrated facilities, 15K medium water depth moored semisubmersible and jack ups.

Key Accountabilities:

Leads and supervises the operations wells teams onshore and offshore to execute the well plans and procedures on the rig, to deliver the well objectives within budget, on schedule and without incident. Employs agile methodologies and servant leadership to enable team performance

Provides leadership and drive compliance with BP Policies HSSE/Control of Work (CoW), Code of Conduct, Statutory requirements, including OMS, during well operations execution. This will include self-verification, LFIs (Leadership Field Inspection) and contractor oversight verifications.

Leads day-to-day activities on the rig and provides advise, support and guidance to WSL

Leads rig and third-party contractual relationships to deliver well objectives.

Leads continuous performance improvement in well operations through application of AAR’s (After Action Reviews), technical limit and knowledge management

Conduct reviews of Wells operations plans for appropriate risk identification, mitigation and management and fit-for-purpose application

Actively participates in the recruitment of WSL’s and ensure Safety & Operational Risks (S&OR) requirements are closed out. Ensures WSL’s are competent and trained

Coaches and mentors Well Operations Engineers and WSL's (Expatriate and National) to ensure appropriate development, career progression and regional succession plan



Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



In this role, we have the following requirements

Essential education:

University degree in Engineering or Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Essential experience and job requirements:

Minimum of 10 years’ industry experience with at least 3 years in managing Well Operations (Well Superintendent or equivalent) and / or 5 years as WSL.

HSSE leadership in supervising HSSE compliant operations without sacrificing operational efficiency

Operational drilling experience with semi-submersible rigs, jack ups and or platforms

Experience in high temperature and high pressure (HTHP) operations preferred

Experience in rig start-up and intake preferred

Experience leading Wells teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture

Pro-active and open to new ideas, particularly around Modernization & Transformation initiatives (i.e. agility)

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are hiring Well Superintendent to join our team!

This is a senior level leader role accountable for the execution and delivery of Well activities in the field, to safely achieve project objectives (i.e. cost and schedule). The role is residential and reports to the Well Operations Manager.

The incumbent will be a part of an integrated wells team and to lead a team of Well Site Leaders (WSL) to ensure delivery of rig readiness, high quality well planning activities, programs and offshore execution.

Well Operations will be based across all AGT operations including integrated facilities, high pressure (15K) gas development wells and exploration type drilling. Rig type will be 10K integrated facilities, 15K medium water depth moored semisubmersible and jack ups.