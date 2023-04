Job summary

The Rig and Vessel Intake Team is a central team under the Strategic Performance and Standardisation (SP&S) team. Rig and Vessel intake is accountable for the standardised and systematic delivery of global rig intake and rig start-up for all drilling and interventions drilling rigs and vessels both on-shore and offshore.

Key accountabilities:

Recommend RISOP revisions to standardize and simplify requirements while maintaining and improving risk management.

Leading Rig and Vessel Intake Team to effectively implement and embed RISOP Practice and Tools.

Coordinating with Well Delivery Unit leaders, Well Operations Managers, Project Manager (new country) and Wells Managers (in countries), under the guidance of the Rig and Vessel Intake Manger, to detail rig and vessel intake requirements in Rig RFPs and SORs and determine modification scope for selected rigs/vessels.

Work with PSCM to support rig and vessel evaluation and selection, including input and agreeing Technical Support Visits and Pre-Contract Rig Verifications to inform contract award and focus areas during RISOP/IRSP execution.

Lead Rig and Vessel Intake Teams to execute RISOP activities and deliverables (bridging documents, HAZOPs, third party installation, rig mods and upgrades, crew competency, etc.) for all rig and vessel intakes, effectively leveraging Rig and Vessel Intake team expertise and wells organization SMEs while working collaboratively with businesses to assure seamless rig and vessel startups.

Collaborate with IT&S and the Rig Intake Cyber Security SPA to standardize, simplify and streamline IT&S installation process for new rig and vessel startups while delivering required capability and, where appropriate, optimizing remote monitoring and assurance capabilities.

Interface with drilling contractor, rig verification team and region wells teams to coordinate rig verification requirements and execution and action closure.

Lead and implement the Rig and vessel intake lessons learned process

At least 7 years of project management and delivery in wells - Operations management, Drilling or Rig engineering disciplines.

A good understanding of rig types, systems, equipment, and processes.

A good understanding of rig improvement initiatives in terms of safety, efficiency, and emissions reduction in support of bp's strategy.

The ability to work in teams under pressure with a degree of uncertainty.

Familiarity with agile methodology and process advantageous, scrum, ADO, etc.

Degree in related discipline or comparable recognized industry qualificationAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!