Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Job Summary

Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an opening for an Wellfield Technician position. This facility converts landfill gas, collected at the landfill, into pipeline quality natural gas (High Btu or Renewable Natural Gas). The Wellfield Technician reports to the Gas Operations Manager and is responsible for the operation and maintenance of landfill gas collection and control systems (GCCS). The GCCS consists of a series of extraction points known as wells, interconnected via piping. The collected gas is transported using gas conveyance equipment (such as a fan or blower). Landfill gas (LFG) collected by this extraction system from the landfill's wellfield is combusted within a flare or sent to a High BTU Gas Plant. Proper operation of the GCCS is required to comply with various State and Federal environmental regulations.

The Wellfield Technician is responsible for the overall safe operation, maintenance and performance of a landfill gas well field.

SCHEDULE: Mon-Fri. 7am — 330pm and rotating weekend for morning checks, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for the operation of the well field during the assigned shift in the most efficient and productive method to maintain compliance with the site-specific Title V Operating Permit, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) and prescribed safety and environmental standards as well as compliance with applicable state, federal and local rules and regulations.

Maintains daily logs and obtains readings in accordance with prescribed standards.

Follows all plant and landfill safety policies and procedures. Uses required personal protective equipment at all times and performs all duties in a safe and efficient manner. (safety shoes, safety vest, hearing protection, safety glasses, gloves, chemical protection and H2S monitoring equipment).

Maintains a clean work space including the plant building, control room, rest room, break room and grounds.

Writes routine reports and correspondence.

Performs landfill tuning duties by recording and storing data as required.

Adjusts/tunes well field as required to maximize gas quantity and quality.

Maintains well field data base and associated logs to meet regulatory and corporate compliance requirements.

Documents wellhead readings, coordinates, communicates and verifies corrective actions in order to maintain continuous compliance.

Observes applicable safety and environmental regulations while performing assigned tasks.

Assists supervisory staff with operational planning of construction projects and gas collection field expansions.

Ensures project compliance with government rules, regulations, the site-specific Title V Permit and NSPS guidelines.

Responds to call-outs in a timely manner and works overtime as required.

Maintains cleanliness and upkeep of the facility all-terrain vehicle.

Ensures that all analytical equipment calibrations and recordkeeping is current.

Acquires knowledge of all gas collection equipment.

Performs analytical tests and documents as required, example: Calibration of data collection and gas analysis instruments.

Perform all aspects of Hazardous waste handling and management in accordance with training. Duties may range from filling of waste containers, proper labeling, movement of containers, completing appropriate paperwork, and signing of Hazardous waste shipping manifest or receiving hazardous products.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to lift up to 60 lbs.

Must be able to crouch, bend and kneel for extended periods of time.

Must be able to work in an environment of constant loud noises and extreme heat and cold (required to do some work outside and exposed to outside elements).

Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Intermediate Electrical, Chemical and Mechanical experience.

Previous landfill gas operation experience a plus, minimum of 1-3 years in landfill gas processing, chemical plant operations, industrial gas operations, or power plant operations or equivalent.

Understanding of process control systems as applied to landfill gas collection and processing.

Knowledge of basic math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Ability to read blueprints and follow established procedures with minimal amount of general supervision (i.e., work independently).

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Demonstrated use of a calculator to perform the above calculations is sufficient.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively to employees of the organization.

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Proficient using computers (experience using MS Word, Excel and email systems)

Ability to work outdoors year-round in rugged terrain.

Previous landfill and or gas processing experience.

3+ years’ experience in landfill gas processing, or power plant operations

Any technical certification or training is a plus.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass background check, physical, hearing and DOT drug test

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



