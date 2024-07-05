Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

General Level of Responsibility

Exercises judgment and independent decision making which is limited to less complex issues commensurate with work experience. Takes direction from the Director of Wellfield Operations, Wellfield Supervisor, Lead Operations Technician, and Regional Manager.

Schedule is five days a week, 8:00am-4:30pm.

Summary

The Wellfield Technician is responsible for the overall safe operation, maintenance, and performance of a landfill gas wellfield.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the operation of the wellfield during the assigned shift in the most efficient and productive method to maintain compliance with the site-specific Title V Operating Permit, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) and prescribed safety and environmental standards as well as compliance with applicable state, federal and local rules, and regulations. *

Maintains daily logs and obtains readings in accordance with prescribed standards. *

Responsible for operating a excavator to remove earth, rock, or other material from a site. The operator may also be responsible for moving the excavator along the ground surface either manually or using motors.

Follows all plant and landfill safety policies and procedures. Uses required personal protective equipment at all times and performs all duties in a safe and efficient manner. (safety shoes, safety vest, hearing protection, safety glasses, gloves, chemical protection and H2S monitoring equipment). *

Maintains a clean workspace including the plant building, control room, rest room, break room and grounds. *

Writes routine reports and correspondence. *

Performs landfill tuning duties by recording and storing data as required. *

Adjusts/tunes wellfield as required to maximize gas quantity and quality. *

Maintains wellfield data base and associated logs to meet regulatory and corporate compliance requirements. *

Documents wellhead readings, coordinates, communicates, and verifies corrective actions in order to maintain continuous compliance. *

Observes applicable safety and environmental regulations while performing assigned tasks. *

Assists supervisory staff with operational planning of construction projects and gas collection field expansions. *

Ensures project compliance with government rules, regulations, the site-specific Title V Permit and NSPS guidelines. *

Responds to callouts in a timely manner and works overtime as required. *

Maintains cleanliness and upkeep of the facility all-terrain vehicle. *

Ensures that all analytical equipment calibrations and recordkeeping is current.*

Acquires knowledge of all gas collection equipment. *

Performs analytical tests and documents as required, example: Calibration of data collection and gas analysis instruments. *

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other functions may be assigned as business conditions change.

Stands on feet in an upright position for continuous periods of time during the shift. (Standing)

Raises or lowers objects (weighing up to 60 lbs.) from one level to another regularly during the shift. (Lifting)

Bends forward by bending at the waist or by bending legs and spine regularly during the shift. (Stooping and Crouching)

Exerts force up to 60 lbs. to move an object to or away from the employee regularly during the shift. (Pulling and/or Pushing)

Carries objects in arms or on the shoulders regularly during the shift. (Carrying)

Picks up objects with fingers regularly during the shift. (Grasping)

Uses hands and arms to reach for objects regularly during the shift. (Reaching)

Regularly required to talk, hear, and communicate using hand signals.

Specific vision abilities include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

Physical Job Requirements

Must be able to lift up to 60 lbs.

Must be able to crouch, bend and kneel for extended periods of time.

Must be able to work in an environment of constant loud noises and extreme heat and cold (required to do some work outside and exposed to outside elements).

Desired Background or Training

Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Intermediate Electrical, Chemical and Mechanical experience.

Previous landfill gas operation experience a plus, minimum of 1-3 years in landfill gas processing, chemical plant operations, industrial gas operations, or power plant operations or equivalent.

Skills, Experience Required

Understanding of process control systems as applied to landfill gas collection and processing.

Knowledge of basic math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Ability to read blueprints and follow established procedures with minimal amount of general supervision (i.e., work independently).

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Demonstrated use of a calculator to perform the above calculations is sufficient.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively to employees of the organization.

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Proficient using computers (experience using MS Word, Excel, and email systems)

Ability to work outdoors year-round in rugged terrain.

Previous landfill and or gas processing experience.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass background check, hearing and DOT drug test.

Skills, Experience Preferred

3+ years’ experience in landfill gas processing, or power plant operations

Any technical certification or training is a plus.

Training Requirements

Demonstration of collection system operation including wellhead data collection, wellfield balancing, and wellhead/ wellfield maintenance.

Explanation of the operation of the gas collection system. Demonstration/simulation of data collection and gas monitoring equipment. (Envision, gas chromatograph)

Ensures environmental and regulatory compliance and reporting requirements are met.

Must become intimately familiar with all components of the site-specific Title V Operating Permit.

Must be familiar with all NSPS reporting, record keeping, and sampling requirements.

Demonstration of control system operation including information access, control manipulation, and alarm retrieval.

Develop a thorough understanding of the operation of the compressors, process skid, refrigeration unit, and sulfa treat system. Demonstration/simulation of a unit start-up, shutdown, and/or casualty response as described in the Operating Instructions and governed by prudent operating practices.

Demonstrate proficiency in the use of the following computer programs: Excel, Word, and Easy Chrome.

Demonstrate the ability to operate an all-terrain vehicle in a safe and efficient manner.

Demonstrate the ability to operate facility vehicles in a safe and efficient manner.

Required to complete the following hazardous waste training classes within the first 6 months of hire date:

Hazwoper 40-hour initial training and 8-hour recurrent refresher course

Responsibilities and Duties

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Equipment Monitoring, Maintenance general, Operations and maintenance, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



