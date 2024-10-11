Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an opening for a Wellfield Technician position! This facility converts landfill gas, collected at the landfill, into pipeline quality natural gas (High Btu or Renewable Natural Gas). We are accountable for the overall safe operation, maintenance and performance of a landfill gas well field.

SCHEDULE: Mon-Fri. 7am — 330pm and rotating weekend for morning checks, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Responsibilities and Duties

Operation of the well field during the assigned shift in the most efficient and productive method to maintain compliance with the site-specific Title V Operating Permit, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) and prescribed safety and environmental standards as well as compliance with applicable state, federal and local rules and regulations.

We embrace all plant and landfill safety policies and procedures. Uses required personal protective equipment at all times and performs all duties in a safe and efficient manner. (safety shoes, safety vest, hearing protection, safety glasses, gloves, chemical protection and H2S monitoring equipment).

Maintains a clean work space including the plant building, control room, rest room, break room and grounds.

Adjusts/tunes well field to improve gas quantity and quality.

Maintains well field data base and associated logs to meet regulatory and corporate compliance requirements.

Documents wellhead readings, coordinates, communicates and verifies corrective actions in order to maintain continuous compliance.

Assists supervisory staff with operational planning of construction projects and gas collection field expansions.

Ensures that all analytical equipment calibrations and recordkeeping is current.

Acquires knowledge of all gas collection equipment.

Cover all facets of Hazardous waste handling and management in accordance with training. Duties may range from filling of waste containers, accurate labeling, movement of containers, completing appropriate paperwork, and signing of Hazardous waste shipping manifest or receiving hazardous products.

Qualifications and Skills

Required to lift up to 60 lbs, crouch, bend and kneel for extended periods of time and able to work in an environment of constant loud noises and extreme heat and cold (required to do some work outside and exposed to outside elements).

Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Previous landfill gas operation experience a plus, minimum of 1-3 years in landfill gas processing, chemical plant operations, industrial gas operations, or power plant operations or equivalent.

Understanding of process control systems as applied to landfill gas collection and processing.

Knowledge of basic math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Capable of reading blueprints and follow established procedures with minimal amount of general supervision (i.e., work independently).

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak optimally to employees of the organization.

Ability to tackle practical problems and take care of a variety of concrete variables.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Proficient using computers (experience using MS Word, Excel and email systems)

Ability to work outdoors year-round in rugged terrain.

Any technical certification or training is a plus.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass background check, physical, hearing and DOT drug test

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.