Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Wellfield Technician is responsible for the overall safe operation, maintenance, and performance of a landfill gas wellfield.

Key accountabilities

Responsible for the operation of the wellfield during the assigned shift in the most efficient and productive method to maintain compliance with the site-specific Title V Operating Permit, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) and prescribed safety and environmental standards as well as compliance with applicable state, federal and local rules, and regulations.

Maintains daily logs and acquires readings in accordance with prescribed standards.

Follows all plant and landfill safety policies and procedures. Uses required personal protective equipment at all times and performs all duties in a safe and efficient manner. (safety shoes, safety vest, hearing protection, safety glasses, gloves, chemical protection and H2S monitoring equipment).

Maintains a clean workspace including the plant building, control room, rest room, break room and grounds.

Writes routine reports and correspondence.

Performs landfill tuning duties by recording and storing data as the need arises.

Adjusts/tunes wellfield as the need arises to maximize gas quantity and quality.

Maintains wellfield data base and associated logs to meet regulatory and corporate compliance requirements.

Documents wellhead readings, coordinates, communicates, and verifies corrective actions in order to maintain continuous compliance.

Observes applicable safety and environmental regulations while performing work you're doing.

Assists supervisory staff with operational planning of construction projects and gas collection field expansions.

Ensures project compliance with government rules, regulations, the site-specific Title V Permit and NSPS guidelines.

Responds to callouts in a timely manner and works overtime as required.

Maintains cleanliness and upkeep of the facility all-terrain vehicle.

Ensures that all analytical equipment calibrations and recordkeeping is current.

Acquires knowledge of all gas collection equipment.

Performs analytical tests and documents as required, example: Calibration of data collection and gas analysis instruments.

Essential education

Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Essential experience

Intermediate Electrical, Chemical and Mechanical experience.

Previous landfill gas operation experience a plus, minimum of 1-3 years in landfill gas processing, chemical plant operations, industrial gas operations, or power plant operations or equivalent.

Understanding of process control systems as applied to landfill gas collection and processing.

Knowledge of basic math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Ability to read blueprints and follow established procedures with minimal amount of general supervision (i.e., work independently).

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Demonstrated use of a calculator to perform the above calculations is sufficient.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively to employees of the organization.

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Proficient using computers (experience using MS Word, Excel, and email systems)

Ability to work outdoors year-round in rugged terrain.

Previous landfill and or gas processing experience.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass background check, physical, hearing and DOT drug test.

Desirable criteria

3+ years’ experience in landfill gas processing, or power plant operations.

Any technical certification or training is a plus.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay (Base)? $24 - $27/hour

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.