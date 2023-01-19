Job summary

We are looking for Wells Area Engineering Authority to join our team!

About the role

This role provides the opportunity to interact with a wide range of Engineers and Technical Specialists working across all areas of the well life cycle from Drilling and Completions to Interventions, Integrity and abandonment. It also includes engagement with the Regional Production and Projects teams and S&ORA Leadership. The role provides a challenging and rewarding career opportunity which will provide valuable skills and experience to support further career progression in the wells organisation”.

Due to the specialist nature of this role, it is intended that the successful candidate will have an extended handover period working alongside the incumbent Wells Area Engineering Authority in Baku and will also have the opportunity to spend time with Wells S&ORA peers in Sunbury and Houston to gain broader insights into the scope and requirements of the role.

Provide independent assurance of the effectiveness and sustainability of engineering barriers that mitigate against the most serious safety and operational risks over the well life cycle. This is achieved by the application of technical expertise and engineering judgment to assure conformance to requirements and influence the mitigation of risks.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

What you will be doing?

Provide independent engineering assurance of Wells Purple and Blue C+ risks and Risk Action Plans

Work with Regional Engineering Authorities and Technical Authorities in the application of common assurance activities to manage existing and emerging risk.

Intervene and raise as appropriate to drive improvements in risk management

Follow defined work processes to conduct assurance of wells activity to quantify engineering barrier strength and effectiveness

Identify and document recommendations from planned assurance events and agree action plans with key stakeholders in the region

Provide recommendations as Wells Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Project Health, Safety, Security & Environmental Review (PHSSER) and Start Up Assurance Review (SUAR)

Participate in concept selection workshop for category A and B wells and wells verification reviews.

Review HAZOP terms of reference and HAZOP reports

Facilitate the deviation conversation between the Line, Engineering Technical Authorities and other Technical Specialists to ensure any deviation requests are made in conformance with the deviations practice and Management of Change process

Evaluate and assure risk mitigation quality for deviations to bp practices

Provide input to non-deviation related risk assessments

Provide assurance on implementation of Engineering Practices

Find opportunities to simplify, clarify, and improve engineering requirements.

Provide technical support, consulting the relevant Engineering TA and discipline specialists for wells activities covering the well life cycle

Promote detailed application of Engineering Practices and Industry Requirements, working in partnership with the Engineering Authorities, Operating Authorities and Wells leadership

In this role, we have the following requirements

Essential Education

University degree in Engineering/ Science Degree or equivalent technical degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements!

More than 10 years of relevant industry experience

Experience in Engineering/ Operational leadership roles within the wells organisation

Full life cycle experience in well engineering and operations, understanding of engineering interfaces in bp Production & Operations organisation.

Confidence/willingness to speak-up and engage in constructive technical challenge and take difficult decisions

Proactive safety leadership mindset

English language proficiency, both written and spoken

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Desirable Criteria:

Chartered Engineer or Professional accreditation

Experience leading risk management processes for wells activities, Risk Assessments, HAZOPs, etc.

