We are looking for Wells Area Engineering Authority to join our team!
This role provides the opportunity to interact with a wide range of Engineers and Technical Specialists working across all areas of the well life cycle from Drilling and Completions to Interventions, Integrity and abandonment. It also includes engagement with the Regional Production and Projects teams and S&ORA Leadership. The role provides a challenging and rewarding career opportunity which will provide valuable skills and experience to support further career progression in the wells organisation”.
Due to the specialist nature of this role, it is intended that the successful candidate will have an extended handover period working alongside the incumbent Wells Area Engineering Authority in Baku and will also have the opportunity to spend time with Wells S&ORA peers in Sunbury and Houston to gain broader insights into the scope and requirements of the role.
Provide independent assurance of the effectiveness and sustainability of engineering barriers that mitigate against the most serious safety and operational risks over the well life cycle. This is achieved by the application of technical expertise and engineering judgment to assure conformance to requirements and influence the mitigation of risks.
Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.
What you will be doing?
Provide independent engineering assurance of Wells Purple and Blue C+ risks and Risk Action Plans
Work with Regional Engineering Authorities and Technical Authorities in the application of common assurance activities to manage existing and emerging risk.
Intervene and raise as appropriate to drive improvements in risk management
Follow defined work processes to conduct assurance of wells activity to quantify engineering barrier strength and effectiveness
Identify and document recommendations from planned assurance events and agree action plans with key stakeholders in the region
Provide recommendations as Wells Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Project Health, Safety, Security & Environmental Review (PHSSER) and Start Up Assurance Review (SUAR)
Participate in concept selection workshop for category A and B wells and wells verification reviews.
Review HAZOP terms of reference and HAZOP reports
Facilitate the deviation conversation between the Line, Engineering Technical Authorities and other Technical Specialists to ensure any deviation requests are made in conformance with the deviations practice and Management of Change process
Evaluate and assure risk mitigation quality for deviations to bp practices
Provide input to non-deviation related risk assessments
Provide assurance on implementation of Engineering Practices
Find opportunities to simplify, clarify, and improve engineering requirements.
Provide technical support, consulting the relevant Engineering TA and discipline specialists for wells activities covering the well life cycle
Promote detailed application of Engineering Practices and Industry Requirements, working in partnership with the Engineering Authorities, Operating Authorities and Wells leadership
University degree in Engineering/ Science Degree or equivalent technical degree
More than 10 years of relevant industry experience
Experience in Engineering/ Operational leadership roles within the wells organisation
Full life cycle experience in well engineering and operations, understanding of engineering interfaces in bp Production & Operations organisation.
Confidence/willingness to speak-up and engage in constructive technical challenge and take difficult decisions
Proactive safety leadership mindset
English language proficiency, both written and spoken
Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels
Chartered Engineer or Professional accreditation
Experience leading risk management processes for wells activities, Risk Assessments, HAZOPs, etc.
