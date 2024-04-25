Wells Chief Digital Officer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Wells Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Summary

The Chief Data Officer role will be accountable for the development strategy, framework, and structure for the P&O (Production & Operations) wells wide data office. In order to achieve this the successful incumbent will need to do the following:

Integrate and coordinate networks with data owners/leads who manage wells data e.g. content owners, stewards, custodians, operations, business data managers, and data analysts.

Own the Domain Roadmap, Data Structures, Data Standards and policies for wells data.

Set data standards, policies, and descriptions (including common models) e.g. standard definition of equipment.

Provide governance of standards and common models for the P&O wells domains.

Oversight and governance of the data architecture in the P&O wells domains.

Define and manage descriptive definitions and metadata.

Be accountable for delivery of data quality KPI’s.

Be accountable for data privacy & data usage.

Work with the digital team on system & integration requirements, enterprise data platforms, budgets, and delivery.

Responsible for data driven cultural change and awareness.

Play an active role in the governance of the P&O wells digital landscape with agree rights that digital technology investment proposals and delivery plans are aligned with the digital strategy.

Provide active input into business cases for new investments and the front-end design of solutions.

Collaborate with subsurface and production to define data standards and processes to standardize data flows.

Interface with industry to accelerate data management and compatibility with developing technology.

Standardize data requirements for wells during planning, real time execution (drilling and completions), well interventions and well reliability (supporting production on operating wells).

Essential Skills

A Science Degree (engineering, information technology, computing)

Previous experience in managing teams and leading change when deploying data initiatives.

Previous experience working with diverse teams, including different geographies.

Significant and current experience in wells data governance and management

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



