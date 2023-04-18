Wells Engineer - CCUS (Carbon Capture and Storage)

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Wells Engineer – GCD (Global Concept Development) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) to join us in Sunbury, UK.



An Underground storage is a proven technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization and a method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from various emitters.



The role will include exposure to Global CCUS projects and comprehensive insight to wells integrity exposed to CO2. Passion for learning new non-core skills (subsurface, subsea, flow assurance and facilities) as part of the integrated approach required in CO2 projects.



In this role you will be helping the SDE managing the interfaces with the Projects organization for Major Projects and New Energy as well as the Subsurface teams.



As a Wells Engineer – GCD/CCUS, you will have a unique chance to be exposed to all Carbon Capture and Storage projects across the whole glob as well as all Major Projects in the earliest stages (Concept Development and Optimize) to help build the right concept from the start.



This will also be an exciting opportunity to work very closely with central and regional teams as well as other functions such as New Energy, Subsurface and CCUS communities within bp, which will give you a great insight into how the business operates across the globe.



Joining us as a Wells Engineer – GCD/CCUS significantly increase your learning and experience as well as enabling you to share those learnings across different regions and assets.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensures Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) and integrity policies are incorporated into designs and procedures.

The role will also include exposure to Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects. A passion for learning new non-core skills (subsurface, subsea, flow assurance and facilities) as part of the integrated approach required in CO2 projects

Ability to work in a fully integrated multi-disciplinary team recognizing the system-wide implications of CO2 flow assurance behavior.

Delivery of well integrity assessments for input into CCS license evaluations, including potential remediation of existing integrity issues

Providing technical guidance for qualitative and quantitative risk assessments related to CO2 and other fluid leakage from existing and future wells

Understand well control and process safety risks and ensure they are managed in well designs and operations

Develops and identify any CO2-specific design aspects or deviations such as zonal isolation requirements for legacy wells and injectors.

Develop well time and cost estimates to support project FMs

Assures the functional and technical specifications for tubulars, equipment, and sandface completion practices to deliver the expected reliability and well performance

Take a part in developing Companies Policies and Standards in CCUS.

Develop expertise in carbon steel corrosion when exposed to wet CO2, and the tendency of cement to react with the gas.

Use new digital tools to drive efficiency within MPCP and GCD work fronts.

Essential Experience:

Previous experience as a Wells Engineer (or similar roles).

An understanding knowledge and understanding of the MPCP (Major Project Common Process) and ADP (Area Development Plan).

Drilling, Completion, or Intervention Engineering experience.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively across teams.

High motivation and ability to set and achieve goals as part of a team.

Ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through focused effort and networking.

Ability to performance manage projects and support timely solutions.

Well operations experience.

High level of expertise/skill in well monitoring.

Experience with SV&O (Self Verification & Oversite).

Experience of incident investigations.

Proven track record of development & training of others.

Passionate about digital tool development.

Desirable Criteria & Experience

Proven ability to apply logic and broad business and technical criteria in making design and operational decisions.

Previous experience with injection well operations and / or flow assurance challenges

Thorough knowledge of bp's Engineering Practices and the courage to take a contrary or unpopular positions

Familiar with agile methods.

Essential Qualifications:

A university degree in an Engineering subject.

A valid well control certificate.