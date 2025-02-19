Wells Engineer - Digital - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

About Role:

The primary purpose of the role is to work with well solutions and Sr. Digital Engineers to support the business in delivery of data quality, visualization, and AI.

The role also includes supporting wells businesses, working with other members of the team to curate and maintain our databases.

The candidate needs to be self-motivated and willing to take ownership of their work. They should be comfortable working in a diverse, multidisciplinary team and be willing and able to contribute to the team’s overall goals and objectives

What you will deliver

Work with Sr. Digital Engineers with a focus on data foundations and AI.

Populate and analyze data entry, data quality, and maintain healthy databases in wells.

Work closely with wells specialists and advisors in well integrity projects, including data entry and visualization.

Participate in team program planning and backlog refinement.

Perform other duties as required and assigned.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Engineering

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ years of relevant experience

Required experiences/skills:

Coding experience

Strong work ethic, analytical and problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Experience working with tracking, testing, and collaboration tools like Azure DevOps, SharePoint, and Teams

Experience is Wells Planning & Execution is desirable.

Ability to influence and work with others to achieve results.

Strong communication skills - both written and verbal.

Approaches problems from different perspectives to suggest and implement solutions.

Takes accountability for delivering on commitments; owns mistakes and uses them as opportunities for learning and development.

Why join bp team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that bp team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform complicated job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

