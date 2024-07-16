This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are now looking for a Wells Inventory Coordinator to support the wells offshore operations!

You will develop & manage a material forecasting and inventory management system for all bp owned Drilling, Completion and Intervention DC&I materials (consignment and bp owned). The successful applicant will work through current inventory to ensure obsolete stock is removed and efficient usage of stock is utilized.

This is one year fixed term position for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key accountabilities:

Standardization and consolidation of ACG and Shah Deniz Wells Inventory

Link demand forecasting for Wells materials to the activity schedule and manage schedule uncertainty

Development and implementation of materials and equipment tracker system that ensures the minimum stock levels are maintained

Implementation of wells “inventory Strategy” to DC&I materials to maintain minimum / maximum levels

Evaluate material quantity levels by monthly meeting and place orders for standard items

Initiate the Purchase Requisition process for DC&I in Maximo

Coordinate with Service provides to track delivery times to Azerbaijan and support teams to coordinate expedited orders or urgent deliveries working with PSCM and Customs departments.

Preparation of RSM for substandard items

Lead the utilization of Drilling, Completions and Interventions equipment, identify and arrange disposal of obsolete materials

Track location of all bp owned Wells inventory both at bp and vendor sites

Track consignment inventory that will be transferred to bp inventory

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Essential criteria & qualifications

Self motivated & able to work with minimal supervision

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Proven experience in Drilling, Completion & Intervention Material Coordinator role

Large scale inventory management experience

Previous planning experience

Good performance track record

Proficiency in English and Azerbaijani languages, both written and verbal

Proficient in Maximo, Micro soft Project and Office

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Good working knowledge of bp processes & systems

PSCM experience

Service industry experience

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

