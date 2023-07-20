This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The wells Renewables Unit Lead will manage strategic planning and coordinate well’s technical input into low carbon focused activity, primarily CCUS and geothermal. Role location is Sunbury / Aberdeen or Houston with 3 days per week from the office and 2 days from home pattern.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Understand, run and report wells related risk for renewable projects to VP Strategic Planning and Standardization.

Act as wells project manager coordinating wells technical input to renewable projects.

Lead the interface between subsurface and I&E for renewable project assessment and early-stage development.

Manage external interfaces with partners, industry bodies and regulators as required for geothermal, CCUS and hydrogen related wells activity.

Support technical conferences, discussions and knowledge sharing with external partners and industry representative bodies.

Crucial Experience and Attributes:

Able to lead wells input into multi-disciplinary teams to support strategic delivery of low carbon, renewable projects.

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work across functions.

In depth knowledge of well’s technical practices and risk management processes.

Proven track record to patiently challenge others and identify and apply innovative and exciting ideas to complex problems.

Excellent communicator who is comfortable communicating technical content through a strategic business lens.

Extensive network within bp’s Technical Specialist and Advisor community.

Demonstrates bp’s ‘who we are’ beliefs.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications:

Deep knowledge of geothermal project risks and challenges.

Deep understanding of CO2 phase behaviour and impact on well design considerations.

Extensive network within the CCUS and geothermal communities.

About bp:

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. At bp, we provide excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Carbon, Carbon, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Geothermal, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multidisciplinary Teamwork, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, People Management, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Renewable Energy, Rig and vessel intake and start-up



