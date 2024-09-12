This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

We are hiring Wells Superintendent - Interventions (WSUP) in Well Intervention Operations in bp team!

You will lead a team of Completion and Intervention (C&I) Well Site Leaders to ensure delivery of the high quality well planning activities, programs and offshore execution in compliance with relevant HSSE/CoW, Statutory, Operating Management System (OMS), Regional and bp requirements for Well Operations.

The successful candidate will work with Base Management, Reservoir Development, Production Operations and Wells and report directly to Well Operations Manager.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key accountabilities:

Accountable for safe and compliant operations in line with the Safety Leadership Principles. Quantify, communicate and manage risk in all operations.

Manage interface with all contractors, using Safety Management System (SMS) bp or Contractor, through OMS, bridging (HSE and Well Control) and compliance policies and practices.

Subject Matter Expert (SME) for completion, intervention, well integrity and subsea activities (CI&S). SME for CI&S SIMOP activities including through a rotary table

Accountable to ensure CI&S plans are reviewed for risk identification, mitigation and management and fit-for-purpose application.

Discuss cost optimization on a routine basis and tracks against AFE.

Track operational performance, NPT and progress against plan and ensures all NPT events are investigated, actions developed & Implemented

Advise on day-to-day activities on the rig and provides advise, support and guidance to the Line WSUP and WSL’s

Lead third-party contractual relationships to deliver CI&S activities.

Lead the team of CI&S WSL’s, ensuring scheduling of deployment onshore & offshore

Ensure Competence and S&ORA requirements are in place for direct reports.

Mentor and coach wells personnel not directly involved in their rig line, other WSL’s, and Engineers. Actively involved in the discipline succession planning, including recruitment

Assist in developing competency program for CI&S WSL’s

Establishes, communicates tracks and intervenes on agreed performance KPI’s

Leads continuous performance improvement offshore through application of After-Action Reviews and knowledge management. Ensures lessons are captured and shared regionally.

Be an inclusive technical and safety leader, empowering all to speak up, honestly and with transparency.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Education:

Degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent).

Skills and experinece

15 years of global oil & gas experience with emphasis on Well Intervention, Well Integrity, Drilling, Completion engineering and field operations with a Major Global Oil Company and/or Service Contractor

5 years supervisory experience with demonstrated well intervention leadership skill

Demonstrated expertise in managing field operations (slick line, electric line, coiled tubing, fluid pumping, well integrity, rig interventions)

Proficient written, spoken and reading English

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Skills:

