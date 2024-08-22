Wells Superintendent

This role is not eligible for relocation

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are hiring Well Superintendent to join our team!

In this position you will directly report to Wells Operations Manager and lead a team of Well Site Leaders (WSL) to ensure delivery of the high quality well planning activities, programs and offshore execution in compliance with relevant Health Safety Security Environment/Control of Work, Statutory, Operating Management System and bp requirements for Well Operations.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

What you will deliver

Lead the Wells operations team to execute the well plans safely, ensuring well objectives are met on time, within budget, and in alignment with organizational goals.

Be accountable for the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of well activities by fostering a strong safety culture through effective leadership, informed decisions, and proactive team support

Cultivate relationships with drilling contractors and third-party service providers to ensure the successful and safe delivery of well objectives, without compromising the health and safety of people, assets, or the environment.

Lead a team to contribute operational input into well planning, execution, and continuous performance improvement, ensuring conformance with company and industry standards.

Actively participate in the recruitment of Well Site Leaders, supporting their professional growth through dedicated coaching and mentoring

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent).

Essential knowledge, skills and experience

Minimum of 15 years’ industry experience

3 years experience managing Well Operations (Well Superintendent or equivalent)

Proven safety leadership experinece in multi-contractor operations.

Operational experience on semi-submersible rigs and / or Platforms

Proven track record in supervisory role in multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



