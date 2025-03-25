This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are hiring Wells Superintendent (WSUP) to join our team in Azerbaijan!

In this position you will directly report to Wells Operations Manager and lead a team of Well Site Leaders (WSL) to ensure delivery of the high quality well planning activities, programs and offshore execution in compliance with relevant Health Safety Security Environment/Control of Work, Statutory, Operating Management System and bp requirements for Well Operations.

We are building a talent pool to identify skilled professionals for potential WSUP opportunities at bp Azerbaijan. By applying, you are expressing your interest in being considered for upcoming roles as they become available.

Applications are welcome through extended period of time, allowing us to assess candidates using our standard selection and assessment process when new opportunities open.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

In our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Lead and supervise the operations wells team onshore and offshore to execute the well plans and procedures on the rig as well deliver the well objectives within budget, on schedule and without incident.

Run well operations to deliver production from new wells, major projects and well work / workovers that meet or exceed targets.

Manage rig and third-party contractual relationships to deliver well objectives.

Lead continuous performance improvement through technical limit and knowledge management application.

Conduct reviews of well operations plans for fit-for-purpose application.

Actively participate in the recruitment of WSL’s and ensure S&OR Requirements are closed out.

Ensure WSLs are competent and trained in accordance with Wells Training requirements

Coach and mentor Well Operations Engineers and WSLs to ensure appropriate development and career progression.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Education

University degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent).

Skills and experience

Minimum of 15 years’ industry experience

3 years experience in managing Well Operations (Well Superintendent or equivalent) and / or 5 years as WSL

Proven track record of HSSE leadership experience

Operational drilling experience of semi-submersible rigs and / or Platforms

Experience leading teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture

Pro-active and open to new ideas approach, particularly around agility

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



