Production and Subsurface Science is a central technology team that sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD). The team is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling of commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of delivery of the subsurface elements of resilient hydrocarbon production, as well as progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage and unconventional geothermal.
As a Wells Technology Specialist in the Production and Subsurface Innovation team, you will lead and support innovative Research and Technical Service projects and provide broad wells expertise, with a particular emphasis on progressing well construction technologies for low carbon areas such as CCUS and geothermal. The role also requires working collaboratively across entities to provide technology solutions for bp’s resilient hydrocarbons business.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
Mentality: The role is for an innovative and adaptive thinking engineer who is open to concepts beyond their own sector and keen to learn and explore novel ideas and opportunities.
We are looking for an innovative and capable wells technology specialist with expertise related to production and subsurface science, someone deeply passionate about the application of science to tackle low carbon challenges and support hydrocarbon operations; highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.
Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and optimally manages activity based on value
What you can expect from us!
