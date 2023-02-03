Job summary

Production and Subsurface Science is a central technology team that sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD). The team is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling of commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of delivery of the subsurface elements of resilient hydrocarbon production, as well as progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage and unconventional geothermal.

As a Wells Technology Specialist in the Production and Subsurface Innovation team, you will lead and support innovative Research and Technical Service projects and provide broad wells expertise, with a particular emphasis on progressing well construction technologies for low carbon areas such as CCUS and geothermal. The role also requires working collaboratively across entities to provide technology solutions for bp’s resilient hydrocarbons business.

What does the day to day look like?

Supporting the safe delivery of projects.

Working collaboratively in team(s) to identify and deliver novel technology opportunities prioritised based on value e). Pro-actively setting up new Technology/R&D projects to realise value via technology development, scale-up and commercialisation.

Guiding related to well construction, ideally in areas related to well design, drilling and completions, including a good command of associated risks. Understand the state of the art with regards to drilling and completions, including most recent offerings from key vendors (incl. digital technologies).

Develop established (broad oil and gas well construction) and novel concepts, and pivot said understanding across to low carbon areas such as CCUS, geothermal and subsurface storage.

Lead internal research projects including making research and development recommendations, influencing operational decisions and contributing to risk registers.

Build partnerships with academia and bring new scientific ideas into bp.

Develop collaboration across bp’s scientific community to adopt a range of ideas, experimental and computational techniques to solve problems.

Work closely with Innovation and Laboratory teams within Production and Subsurface Science, Technology Commercialisation and other teams in I&E, G&LC and P&O to develop a truly cross-disciplinary approach to solving sophisticated technical problems.

What do we want to see from you!

Mentality: The role is for an innovative and adaptive thinking engineer who is open to concepts beyond their own sector and keen to learn and explore novel ideas and opportunities.

We are looking for an innovative and capable wells technology specialist with expertise related to production and subsurface science, someone deeply passionate about the application of science to tackle low carbon challenges and support hydrocarbon operations; highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.

MEng, MSc or PhD level engineering (or related) background

Strong technical background in well construction (e.g. drilling and/or completions)

Innovative problem solver, able to explore ideas outside established concepts.

Dedicated, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and be able to work to tight deadlines.

Demonstrate the ability to work independently and as part of a diverse team, manage delivery by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and optimally manages activity based on value

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.