This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Wellsite Leader of the Future

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

In bp P&O Wells, there are 3 fields under which the Well site Leaders of the Future (WSLfs) candidates will work. These are:

Drilling

Completions and Interventions and

Completions, Interventions and Subsea

Job Description:

BP Wells is relaunching the WSLf development program where applicants can apply for an offshore well site leader role in the Drilling, Completions / Interventions or Completions / Interventions / Subsea (CIS).

This structured program will include Safety Leadership, Core Technical training and Leadership development to building the skills to lead teams offshore on BP platforms MODUs delivering Well Operations activities,

The program also includes frequent progress reviews that will be used to verify that the WSLf candidates are progressing through the program.

The Well Site Leader (WSL) role will support the planning and execution of well construction (drilling and completions), workovers, interventions, and subsea activities offshore, in alignment with BP’s Values and Behaviours, and in conformance with the requirements of BP’s Operating Management System (OMS), practices and procedures, and with local government regulations.

This job posting is seeking candidates to fill North Sea positions as:

Drilling Well Site Leaders – Development.

Completions / Interventions (CI) Well Site Leader – Development.

Completions / Interventions / Subsea (CIS) Well Site Leader – Development.

This position will be working on offshore platforms, and will be on a rotation in line with BP North Sea offshore shift patterns. There may time spent in the office supporting operations and enabling development.

You will be responsible for learning and building the necessary skills and competencies to function in a Well Site Leader role after they have completed (graduated) the program. The base case duration of the program is approx. 2 years. The length of time spent in the program will depend on the level of skills to build, their pace of learning and the level of experience bought into the program.

After graduation the expectation is that the candidate will take a position as a Wellsite Leader offshore for at least 3 years.

Successful candidates will report directly to the Well Superintendent (WSUP). They will work closely with the Senior Well Site Leaders and Supervisors at the well site including all vendors, suppliers, and contractors.

The WSLf candidates will be responsible for the following as a minimum at the well site:

Health, Safety, Security, and the Environmental (HSSE) aspects of well operations including all applicable regulatory requirements, HSSE reporting and investigations, risk management and risk assessments, control of work process, process safety management, management of change, safety leadership principles, IOGP Life Saving Rules, bp Operating Management System, site emergency response plan and drills, well control, well monitoring, self-verification and oversight (SV&O), and barrier health checks.

Well Operations activities and simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) such as production, subsea, offshore vessels, and helicopters.

Logistics requirements for people and equipment.

Vendors, Suppliers and Contractors management.

Performance and performance management such as key performance indicators, daily cost tracking and reporting, well times and efficiency reporting (well performance metrics, non-productive time – NPT, invisible lost time – ILT, non-conformance – NCR and major NPT investigations), after actions reviews, lessons learned and continuous improvement.

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities includes, as a minimum:

Follow the roles and responsibilities set out for the well site leader.

Follow the WSLf Program to learn, understand, develop, build skills and competencies in their core technical field including cross-discipline learning.

Lead with supervision in well operation activities.

Verifying adherence to the site Safety Management System (SMS), Control of Work (CoW) procedures, Barrier Health, Risk Management and Self-verification & Oversight (SV&O) processes.

Advocate “stop the job” and “speak up culture”.

Support the Senior WSL in reporting and documenting HSSE incidents, accidents and process safety events using the bp’s safety reporting system.

Support the WSL and well Engineering in all daily operations planning and lookahead forecasts with all onsite vendors, suppliers, and contractors including workload prioritization to allow proper supervision during critical well operations.

Verify procedural subject area around work done per approved procedures, managing operational changes, and site meetings such as pre-job, pre-tour, After Action reviews and lessons learned for continuous improvement.

Support the WSL in the Daily Operations Reports (using OpenWells) for accuracy and content, daily cost tracking process, and reviewing all service providers, vendors and contractor’s daily reports for content and accuracy prior to distribution.

Support and lead in contractors, suppliers, and vendors performance for all well operations such as key performance indicators; efficiency – productive, non-productive, and invisible lost time events, investigations, non-conformance; performance feedback.

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum requirement:

Proven proficiency in English for reading, writing and speaking.

Bachelors degree or relevant industry experience.

Ability to pass a UK Oil and Gas offshore medical.

Ability to pass the Basic Offshore Survival training.

Desired experiences: any or combination of the following:

Some level of industry experiences in Drilling, Completions, Interventions or Subsea operations (onshore or offshore or both).

Other relevant industry experiences with vendors, service providers and rig / vessel contractor companies.

Experiences working in multi-disciplinary teams and/or remote locations.

Leadership experience

Travel Requirement:

This is a rotational role to offshore facilities in the North Sea, UK working a shift pattern.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.