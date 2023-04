Job summary

Role Synopsis



The West Coast Products Senior Supply Coordinator is the driver of commercial optimization for finished products from the refinery gate to marketing terminals. This role has overall day to day accountability for maximizing value for finished products out of the Cherry Point Refinery and minimizing the cost of goods to our marketing channels across the Northwest footprint.



Key Accountabilities

A sound and well-developed understanding and appreciation of both the business strategies and the C&P optimization agenda.

Strong understanding of BP products and how they flow through the value chains.

Able to successfully prioritize and complete multiple requests in a fast-paced environment

Able to assimilate and react upon large amounts of diverse information quickly and make a decision based upon judgement in ambiguous situations

Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge.

Strong, proven commercial and analytical skills.

Prior experience in Refining or Marketing Supply is preferred.

Understanding of supply optimization, trading, energy flows and external markets.

Understanding of petroleum refining and production.

Strong tactical and strategic thinking skills.

Has detailed knowledge of BP and competitor economics and can identify new supply opportunities to maximize value.

8 years of relevant experience in Refining or Marketing Supply is preferred.

8 years of experience within supply optimization, trading, energy flows and external markets.

Bachelor’s Degree in related technical field or 15 years of industry experience

​​​​​

Skills & Competencies

Strong focus on performance delivery; results oriented.

Ability to work under pressure.

Strong One Team approach to always make the best decision for BP regardless of where the value shows up

Ability to make decisions with incomplete data.

Ability to lead cross functional teams.

Great teammate with the ability to develop effective relationships within a team and influence others.

Skilful and proven ability to respond to a changing business and political landscape.

Embraces and actively incorporates BP’s Values and behaviors of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team, into daily performance and execution.

Demonstrates knowledge of refinery and process units including which process units make which products, basic refinery economics including crack spread and basic refinery language and metrics such as turnaround, reliability etc. Can translate this knowledge into foreseeing the impacts that changes in the refinery have on the fuels value chain.

Demonstrates knowledge of the refining and marketing supply processes and how they relate to supply operations.

Demonstrated knowledge of trading principles and how to operate effectively in support of trading activities within local and international energy and/or finance markets. Contributes to business unit value by effectively applying market concepts and practices.

Demonstrated knowledge of supply chain principles and concepts and can apply these concepts and knowledge to be BP specific end to end (refinery through to terminals) supply chain within C&P and integrates this knowledge in the decision-making process.

Demonstrates knowledge of local supply/demand balances, competitor's behaviors and a various supply scenarios.

Able to optimize product sourcing for Sales & Marketing, international purchase/exchanges, and local purchases/exchanges.

Able to optimize supply sources, logistics and inventory to maximize gross margin and meet FS&M targets on supply reliability, product quality and inventory.

Determines how current and future industry issues, trends and competitors' actions change the competitive environment and impact the marketplace.

Demonstrates practical understanding of the impact of internal/external/regional/competitor events and recommends appropriate economic actions to modify supply accordingly.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.