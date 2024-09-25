West Coast Supply Balance Coordinator

Job summary

About the Role:

As part of the West Coast Products Optimization team, the Supply Balance Coordinator plays a vital role in planning, measuring, and optimizing our products supply chain, third party logistic operations, and enabling supply’s use of BP’s commercial defined practices and processes.

The Supply Balance Coordinator is responsible for planning and supporting supply operation activities to deliver reliable supply, and improve commercial delivery in an effort to optimize integrated supply and trading operations while protecting long term customer experience. The role works with pricers, supply & refinery commercial/operations teams, sales and marketing, business development/strategy and others to develop and implement supply plans (0-24months) consistent with stated Midstream Products Solutions priorities and targeted goals.

This role serves as a primary expert for all West of Rockies (WoR) regulatory reporting needs including new activity roll outs, report submission and digital tool development/oversight!

Key Responsibilities:

Manage WoR regulatory reporting processes including routine forecasting, true-ups, and verification of data for each of the channels of trade, and working with appropriate teams to ensure data sets are accurate.

Lead and coordinate mid-term tactics including building line space on strategic pipelines and working with the pricing team and product schedulers to identify advantaged locations to optimise COT and grow strategic volume.

Through use of our commercial defined practices, work with the operation schedulers to run the supply system and meet marketing demands. This will include enabling supply team to adhere to sustainable practices including development of improved tools and reports to enable better insight into commercial optimization serving as the facilitator of the integrated volume plan across the teams.

Develop and communicate supply plans working with traders and schedulers to identify alternative supply options that maintain supply reliability while minimizing costs.

Manage and coordinate balancing of supply and demand plan as it relates to performing supply sourcing, maintaining system inventories and meeting monthly demands.

Evaluate new market opportunities to define supply logistical needs, business capabilities, and other potential requirements.

Perform analysis and ad hoc requests for supply operations team to help assist team in making operational decisions

As required, lead cross functional team to deliver supply tactics, supply options and/or optimization strategies which includes assuring consistent alignment, simplification and efficiency

Back up for B2B Sales People, T&S Operations, Refining scheduling or Supply Coordination depending on the development needs of the candidate and the different needs of the business.

Role Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years experience within supply, trading, commercial, or similar business with proven experience in supply operations, project management and/or business development.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills leading to effective decision making.

Solid financial skills, including an understanding of refining and marketing economics.

Experience developing, planning, organizing and leading individual projects and processes

Experience influencing others to achieve objectives and get results.

A sound and well developed understanding and appreciation of both the business strategies and the Supply & Optimization agenda.

General understanding of bp products and how they flow through the Trading books and customer logistics.

Ability to successfully prioritize and complete multiple requests in a fast-paced environment.

Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Has detailed knowledge of BP and competitor economics and can identify new supply opportunities to maximise value.

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills.

Working knowledge of customer operations, sales, logistics, supply and trading.

Knowledge of geographic footprint and industry players.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($105K-$135K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



